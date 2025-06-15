Ilia Topuria Hit With Dana White Privilege Jab by Umar Nurmagomedov Amid Islam’s Welterweight Revelation

Islam Makhachev made it clear that chasing double-champ status was his next move after quickly dispatching Renato Moicano at UFC 311. While Ilia Topuria also entered the title picture, the Dagestani champion remained firm in his belief that he deserved the opportunity after four successful defenses. UFC 315 was expected to determine his future. But interestingly, Makhachev announced on X that he won’t be vacating his 155lbs title, regardless of the outcome.

Jack Della Maddalena snatched the welterweight crown from Belal Muhammad, locking in the superfight fans were waiting for. Dana White announced at the UFC 317 presser that Islam Makhachev would have to vacate his lightweight belt to move up, shocking everyone. The fans started asking: What was going on? Well, Umar Nurmagomedov just dropped some juicy details, claiming Hunter Campbell had a big hand in pushing that decision through.

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals Hunter Campbell’s role in Islam Makhachev’s move to 170 lbs

After UFC 315 wrapped up, Hunter Campbell headed to Dagestan to meet with Islam Makhachev. There was speculation that Dana White’s trusted associate, typically a behind-the-scenes figure, made the trip to persuade the lightweight champion to take on Ilia Topuria, as the camp was hesitant to grant another 145-pound fighter a chance at the title. Umar Nurmagomedov turned the tables by disclosing that Campbell actually urged Makhachev to step up rather than face ‘El Matador’ in a superfight.

‘Young Eagle’ Told Adam Zubarayev, “He flew out, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that. But, they wanted Islam to move up. They want to make Topuria the champ at 155 lbs. Not because Islam wants to move up. But because they want him to be the champ there. They believe he can really sell fights. The plan was if Belal won, Islam would defend his title at 155 lbs against Topuria at lightweight.”

Umar didn’t stop there—he also claimed that Islam Makhachev never had any plans to vacate his title and still wanted to compete in the lightweight division. He added, “Now, with Belal likely out of the picture, Islam will likely move up to 170 lbs and become double champ, Inshah Allah. No, he (Islam) had no plans of vacating the title. He still wants to fight at 155 lbs.”

That’s a groundbreaking revelation by Umar. Although it’s hard to assume what the UFC’s exact plan is here. But, it seemed like the promotion may have already lined up Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, while setting up Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena. That way, they get two superfights instead of one. And if the Dagestani star ends up losing his next bout, the originally planned superfight for International Fight Week could still happen—if Makhachev returns to 155 lbs.

However, ‘El Matador’ has pushed hard to get a fight against Makhachev throughout this whole storyline by keeping the animosity alive. The Georgian-Spaniard will be facing Oliveira, a formidable force in his own right. But Topuria revealed why he truly wanted to face the soon-to-be former lightweight champ.

Ilia Topuria explains what drove him to fight Islam Makhachev

‘El Matador’ instantly called out Islam Makhachev after becoming the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. He even got into a feud with Usman Nurmagomedov because of the callout, which helped set the tone for the brewing rivalry. The Georgian-Spaniard challenged Makhachev for a superfight and told Match TV last year, “Let’s leave the kids out of it and settle it like adults inside the Octagon in 2025.”

So, Topuria had more reasons than just a second belt to fight Makhachev. He also revealed that wanting to squash dominant champions like Alexander Volkanovski was a main reason as well for pushing the fight against the Dagestani, because of the reign he has at the lightweight division.

The former 145 lbs champ told ESPN Deportes, “It had to be Volk for me at that point because he has the most history in the division. He was the one who dominated everyone. He was the greatest. It’s the same for Islam. I wanted to fight simply because he had dominated everyone.”

That’s a solid motivation for Ilia Topuria to fight one of the most successful lightweights ever. But whether the Makhachev vs. Topuria fight actually happens will only depend on whether the stars align perfectly. If he beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and the Dagestani champ loses to ‘JDM’. That being said, what do you reckon about the possibility of this superfight? Please comment down below.