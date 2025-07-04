Ilia Topuria Humiliates Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett in a Confident Take Against Both

“If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure, I’m going to push for that shot also.” Ilia Topuria has always kept the former lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, in his crosshairs. But his interest forked into two when Joe Rogan brought Paddy Pimblett into the Octagon for a face-off against the newly crowned lightweight champion after his win at UFC 317. And now, ‘El Matador’ has his confidence level up as he made a serious claim regarding a fight against Pimblett and Makhachev.

After he knocked Charles Oliveira out at the International Fight Week, Topuria decided to take on Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration, with his own brand, Mucho, a hydration booster drink. During the launch of the drink, a reporter asked the Spanish lightweight champion about his goal – a third belt in the welterweight division. And the Georgian-Spanish mixed martial artist affirmed with 3 simple words – “It could be.”

But the reporter pushed him to talk about a possible battle against the Dagestani welterweight contender. Makhachev is currently slated to compete for the welterweight belt against the champion, Jack Della Maddalena. So, Topuria wouldn’t really let it go if Makhachev defeats the Australian champion in the near future. However, he also wanted to fight the British lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett. After all, the duo has an ugly face off post UFC 317, right inside the Octagon, as Dana White brought Paddy.

With confidence erupting from his stance, ‘El Matador’ made a bold claim when the reporter asked him if Makhachev was a viable opponent at welterweight. Ilia Topuria responded, “Absolutely. For me, yes. If it were up to me, next Saturday we’d have UFC Spain, against Makhachev in the first round, and against Paddy in the second.”

Topuria has been chasing Makhachev for a long while now. Initially, the Dagestani star brushed it off, claiming that the Spaniard needed to prove himself first as a lightweight. Having fought Alexander Volkanovski twice, Makhachev wasn’t really interested in fighting anyone from the featherweight division. But Topuria was of a different mind.

Ilia Topuria always wanted to fight Islam Makhachev

During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Topuria confessed that he didn’t want to fight Charles Oliveira. Instead, he wanted the Makhachev. He said, “Listen, I think that [Makhachev] took a great decision. If the UFC would offer him to fight against Justin Gaethje or another contender in the division, I think that he would stay at 155, but with me coming up, he was, like, ‘I don’t have to take this risk. I’m going to move up to 170, I’m going to try to get another belt’ and that’s all because he knows that I’m dangerous. He knows that I’m going to put him to sleep. The only reason they don’t want me to fight against him is because they know that I’m going to beat him.”

Plus, Topuria is lobbying for a megacity event at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu next year, potentially October 2026, which would mark the UFC’s biggest European debut.

So, what would be the best thing to happen right now? The Spaniard said he would love to see Makhachev win the welterweight title. Then he would ask the UFC for permission to move to the 170-pound class and compete for the third championship. But he has already beaten Makhachev in the pound-for-pound rankings. Topuria is the best P4P fighter right now, and Makhachev is in second place.

And he didn’t refuse the position either. According to him, he had the most impressive run in MMA history. The Spaniard continued, “I think so. Three legends. Alex Volkanovski, he was dominating the whole division. Max Holloway, another legend of the sport. And now Charles Oliveira. I think that it’s the greatest run.”

It might be hard for the Spaniard to fight a rising British lightweight star and a former lightweight champion who defended the belt four times in one night. What do you think about what Topuria says, though?