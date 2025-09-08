Ilia Topuria, Khamzat Chimaev Face Tough Reality Over Near Impossible UFC Dream

Dana White, during his Thursday stream, announced one of the year’s biggest superfights: Islam Makhachev will chase double-belt glory against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden. The bout is already being billed as a record-breaking showdown once it hits the cage. Yet, there’s another dream matchup on the horizon, Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, that fans believe could shatter even more records.

But first, Makhachev must get past JDM. But can he? For one former UFC star who retired in 2017 after a loss to Patricky Pitbull, the key lies in resilience. He recalled bouncing back from his first professional defeat to Yves Edwards in 2004 with a victory over Toshiyuki Nakagawa in 2005, emphasizing the importance of how fighters respond to setbacks. So what exactly happened?

First loss? Stay active and swing back harder

On the latest episode of Bad Takes, Angelo sat down with Josh Thomson to discuss which undefeated fighter: Ilia Topuria, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Khamzat Chimaev, Movsar Evloev, Michael Morales, or Lerone Murphy, might lose first. It was during this conversation that Thomson shared his doubts about Islam Makhachev being able to get past Jack Della Maddalena. But if any of those undefeated names were to suffer their first setback, Angelo asked a pressing question: how should they handle that loss?

The 46-year-old reflected on his own journey. “I think there’s a bunch of different ways you can take this because I think when you learn, when you lose early, it gets you refocused. Like my loss to Clay Guida, that got me refocused,” he said. That 2006 defeat marked only his second career loss, but it didn’t derail him. Just three months later, he bounced back with a victory over Harris Sarmiento, and from there, he surged on an impressive eight-fight winning streak.

He further went on to stress the importance of staying active after a setback. “Had like two or three and he had beaten like really good guys in the middle of there. So he was staying active and busy. And that’s why I tell fighters all the time. I look back at my career, and one of the things I really wish I would have done more of was just being more active,” Thomson explained. While he didn’t single out which undefeated fighter might be first to fall, whether Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev, or Ilia Topuria, his message was clear: a loss should be used as fuel to come back stronger.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, his record remains one of the toughest to question. Five years after his explosive arrival in the UFC, he fulfilled his title destiny with a dominant win over Dricus du Plessis, racking up an astonishing 21 minutes and 40 seconds of control time during UFC 319. Whether he suffers his first career loss in his next unannounced fight remains to be seen. But if the French-Dagestani fighter is next, Chimaev’s unbeaten record may well stay intact.

Nassourdine Imavov targets Khamzat Chimaev after statement victory at UFC Paris

Nassourdine Imavov lit up Paris’ Accor Arena with a dominant performance, cruising to a unanimous decision win and strengthening his case as the next middleweight challenger to Khamzat Chimaev. The 185-pound contender earned his fifth straight UFC victory, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46. From the opening bell, “The Sniper” controlled the octagon with confidence and precision against Caio Borralho.

Using sharp boxing and constant pressure, Imavov neutralized ‘The Natural’, a dangerous opponent with 62 percent of his wins by knockout or submission. Throughout the fight, he dictated the tempo, capitalized on openings, and never allowed the Brazilian to establish any rhythm. By the final horn, it was all Imavov, a showcase of timing, composure, and strategy. Seizing the moment, he declared, “I am next. [Borralho] was unbeaten for 10 years. I just beat him, and I beat him with style. I need to be the next one to fight for the UFC middleweight title.”

This slate of matchups—Makhachev’s double-belt pursuit, Chimaev’s unstoppable reign, and Imavov’s breakout—is reshaping the middleweight and welterweight landscape. A vindicated JDM, a climbing Topuria, and a challenger-champion Makhachev all create dynamic paths that turn every press conference into must-see content.

As these stories converge, which scenario excites you most: Makhachev rewriting history in New York, a monumental rematch with Topuria, or a Chimaev-Imavov showdown that pits wrestle control against sharp striking? Let the MMA world know—this season, the cage isn’t just a battleground; it’s a chessboard.