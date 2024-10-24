Ilia Topuria Kids: All We Know About UFC Champ’s Family After Giorgina Uzcategui Badell Separation

Back in 2020, a young 23-year-old man from Georgia named Ilia Topuria stepped onto the world’s biggest MMA stage, the UFC, to follow in the footsteps of his idol, the former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. This goal was showcased by Topuria’s tattoos, which resembled McGregor’s and adorned his chest and back, leading many to label him a “wanna-be Conor.”

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However, no one could have predicted that this fighter would one day achieve his dream: standing alongside Conor McGregor by capturing a second belt, becoming the 10th fighter to hold titles in two divisions at UFC 317 last year. While fans know well about his career achievements and lifestyle, Topuria’s personal life recently drew attention, as his legal battle with his wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, forced him to take a short break from the Octagon. So, without wasting any more time, let’s dive in to learn more about Ilia Topuria’s family.

Does Ilia Topuria have kids?

Just like his MMA career, Ilia Topuria is remarkably successful in his personal life as well. He has a son, Hugo Topuria, born in 2019, and a daughter, Gio, born around 2023, who is currently about one and a half years old. While his daughter remains mostly out of the public spotlight, Topuria’s bond with his son is frequently shared on social media.

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From photoshoots to sparring sessions, Hugo can be seen spending time with his father. In fact, Hugo even showcased some MMA moves during a recent outing in front of his uncle, former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

He once spoke candidly in an interview about his commitment to supporting his child, stating, “If he wants to fight, I am gonna support him; if he wants to… I don’t know… study, I am gonna support him. If it makes him happy, I don’t care. Go for that, because in this life, people are always looking for success. What’s success for me? Success is when you are happy with yourself, that is it.”

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However, despite his children meaning everything to him, Ilia Topuria is now separated from his daughter as his legal battle with his wife settles. Giorgina Uzcategui withdrew her complaint against Topuria while retaining custody of their daughter. Topuria can still see her according to the “agreed-on visitation schedule.”

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The positive aspect is that Hugo Topuria will continue living with Ilia, highlighting the profound bond between father and son. This has even prompted fans to question why custody of 6–7-year-old Hugo was not awarded to his mother. You might be thinking, what is the reason? Let’s explore.

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Who is the mother of Ilia Topuria’s son?

Throughout his MMA journey to reach the pinnacle of success, one person who has consistently stood by Ilia Topuria’s side is his partner, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. Apart from being the mother of El Matador’s children, she is an entrepreneur and the founder of the company Future & Energy, which is known for promoting more sustainable and environmentally friendly living.

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Giorgina Uzcategui Badell was born in Spain but lived in Miami. There, she attended college and built her entrepreneurial career. Interestingly, it was in Miami that she met Ilia Topuria for the first time. They met over dinner, exchanged hearts, and one thing led to another. Over time, their bond grew stronger.

In June 2024, Giorgina gave birth to their daughter, Gio. At the same time, she also took on the role of stepmother to Hugo, Ilia’s son from a previous relationship, according to Mundo Deportivo. Hugo’s biological mother has never been publicly revealed, but it is now confirmed that Giorgina is his stepmother.

However, the once-loving couple reportedly began drifting apart at a time unknown to fans. One widely speculated reason was Topuria’s outing with the Nelk Boys in past July. This may have contributed to the rift. Nevertheless, the main cause of their separation remains a mystery.

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However, now putting an end to his second relationship, Ilia Topuria is fully focused on his UFC return. All eyes are on his highly anticipated fight against Justin Gaethje in a title-unification bout. Topuria has already been hitting the gym, channeling his focus and frustration into training. Do you think Gaethje can stop a determined Topuria? Drop your opinions below.