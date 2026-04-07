Ilia Topuria Makes Fans’ Worries Worse With Honest Confession About UFC Career

Ilia Topuria just said the one thing no fanbase ever wants to hear from a champion at his peak. In just six years in the UFC, Topuria has skyrocketed to stardom by becoming a two-divisional champion. With such achievements, fans were naturally drawn to him. But when he expressed contentment with his UFC career, it may just make everyone realize the brutal reality of the MMA world.

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“From a sporting point of view, I feel that on a personal level I have fulfilled all my desires,” said Topuria in an interview with Marca. “To become a world champion, to defend it, to move up and get another title. Now, inside the White House, which was something you couldn’t refuse, right? So, I have to get inside the White House and compete there, right? Because at the end, I don’t base my life on the material things I acquire, but on the moments I’m able to create.”

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For passionate fans, some fighters are very important in their fans’ lives. Take the example of Khabib Nurmagomedov or Dustin Poirier. Both of them were arguably two of the standout fan-favorite fighters. But upon their retirement from the sport, it left a void among many in the community. And that is something Topuria can see with his potential retirement from MMA.

“I understand that there are many people who do not want me to retire, who can always put a Saturday night in front of the TV or travel and be able to see me compete,” Topuria said in a previous interview with Marca. “But in the end, I think in sport we all have an expiration date, and mine will come without a doubt.”

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Well, retirement is something that no fighter could avoid, even though it’s heartbreaking. However, Topuria has a different plan where he can transition into boxing after MMA. And watching his latest confession about being satisfied with his UFC career, the move could come around sooner than expected. But of course, as of now, it is just speculation, especially considering the big matchups coming his way.

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Notably, a potential superfight against the UFC welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, could be on Topuria’s way, especially considering their willingness to fight each other. But ahead of that, ‘El Matador’ will step out for his first UFC lightweight title defense, which he expects to get easily swayed in his favor.

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Ilia Topuria predicts first-round KO against Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria crowned himself as the lightweight champion by beating Charles Oliveira in the opening round at UFC 317. It was a display of elite striking that the Georgian-Spaniard wants to repeat in his upcoming bout.

Headlining the UFC White House card on June 14, ‘El Matador’ will face Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. And considering Gaethje’s striking-heavy fighting style, Topuria asserts confidence while providing his prediction for the fight.

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“Based on his fighting style, how he comes out in every fight, I see it ending quickly, honestly. I see it as similar to the Charles Oliveira fight because I don’t see him as someone who’s going to trade and then back up, or fight while moving backward… I think it’s going to be in the first round.”

If we compare matchups, Justin Gaethje evidently struggled to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria took just 2 minutes and 27 seconds to knock the Brazilian out. Considering this, Gaethje may have a tough outing. But then again, one cannot overlook a veteran like ‘The Highlight’, who has a reputation for being a powerful striker.

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While Topuria may be contemplating a future outside the octagon, his path first goes through Gaethje, a fighter whose knockout power has a way of making opponents forget any plans beyond their next exchange.