Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeUFC

Ilia Topuria Makes Honest Confession on Traumatic Bullying Experience in High School

Abhishek Kumar Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 29, 2026 | 11:50 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Ilia Topuria Makes Honest Confession on Traumatic Bullying Experience in High School

Abhishek Kumar Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 29, 2026 | 11:50 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Many fans believe Ilia Topuria is one of the UFC’s most confident fighters, but his path to the top wasn’t always smooth. The reigning champion recently spoke out about a far more vulnerable time in his life, revealing the emotional toll bullying took on him in school.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

Speaking on Charlas Adictivas, ‘El Matador’ described how growing up came with constant confrontations. Despite being seen as fearless inside the Octagon, Ilia Topuria admitted that he wasn’t always comfortable with conflict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We were bullied at school,” he said. “There was constant confrontation with the kids at the school, and you have to stand up for yourself a lot of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was always a kid who didn’t like confrontation in the street, but sometimes you have to face those kind of situations, and I felt afraid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That internal struggle, he admitted, brought fear and a sense of helplessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It awakens a sadness; you start to feel less,” he added. “You don’t have that courage until you speak up.”

The honesty in those words reveals a side of Ilia Topuria that fans rarely see. Before becoming a world champion, ‘El Matador’ was just another child trying to navigate difficult social dynamics, which influenced his mindset long before his fighting career took off. Now, his past is driving his purpose both inside and outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria helps launch initiative to help schoolchildren

The champion has entered a very different kind of fight—one focused on preventing the next generation from having to go through what he did. Ilia Topuria has collaborated with Isabel Díaz Ayuso to launch an initiative tackling bullying and drug usage among schoolchildren.

The program focuses significantly on education, sports, and direct interaction, using workshops and speeches used to reach students before those issues take root. It’s not just about raising awareness; it’s also about providing children with the necessary tools, support, and guidance at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the presentation, ‘El Matador’ didn’t distance himself from the message.

“When one agrees to become the face of an initiative like this, one cannot remain a passive actor,” he said. “You must live up to the task you’ve accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to leave you with one final message: none of us is as strong or as intelligent as all of us together—you are not alone.”

The Spaniard emphasized accountability, especially in an age when social media can amplify evil as easily as it spreads connection. In many ways, this initiative represents a shift in his role. He’s no longer just a fighter looking for a win; he’s trying to influence what happens long before young people ever face those kinds of battles.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Abhishek Kumar Das

3,172 Articles

Abhishek Kumar Das is a Senior Combat Sports writer at EssentiallySports, known for his sharp extensive coverage of the UFC and WWE. Specializing as the go-to expert on Joe Rogan, Abhishek provides nuanced reporting on the evolving discourse surrounding Rogan’s influence on combat sports and its intersection with American politics. Over the past three years, he has built a reputation for delivering timely breaking news and thoughtful analysis, often exploring off-court drama and current affairs tied to the fight world.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT