Ilia Topuria Makes Honest Confession on Traumatic Bullying Experience in High School

Many fans believe Ilia Topuria is one of the UFC’s most confident fighters, but his path to the top wasn’t always smooth. The reigning champion recently spoke out about a far more vulnerable time in his life, revealing the emotional toll bullying took on him in school.

Speaking on Charlas Adictivas, ‘El Matador’ described how growing up came with constant confrontations. Despite being seen as fearless inside the Octagon, Ilia Topuria admitted that he wasn’t always comfortable with conflict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We were bullied at school,” he said. “There was constant confrontation with the kids at the school, and you have to stand up for yourself a lot of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was always a kid who didn’t like confrontation in the street, but sometimes you have to face those kind of situations, and I felt afraid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That internal struggle, he admitted, brought fear and a sense of helplessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It awakens a sadness; you start to feel less,” he added. “You don’t have that courage until you speak up.”

The honesty in those words reveals a side of Ilia Topuria that fans rarely see. Before becoming a world champion, ‘El Matador’ was just another child trying to navigate difficult social dynamics, which influenced his mindset long before his fighting career took off. Now, his past is driving his purpose both inside and outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria helps launch initiative to help schoolchildren

The champion has entered a very different kind of fight—one focused on preventing the next generation from having to go through what he did. Ilia Topuria has collaborated with Isabel Díaz Ayuso to launch an initiative tackling bullying and drug usage among schoolchildren.

The program focuses significantly on education, sports, and direct interaction, using workshops and speeches used to reach students before those issues take root. It’s not just about raising awareness; it’s also about providing children with the necessary tools, support, and guidance at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the presentation, ‘El Matador’ didn’t distance himself from the message.

“When one agrees to become the face of an initiative like this, one cannot remain a passive actor,” he said. “You must live up to the task you’ve accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to leave you with one final message: none of us is as strong or as intelligent as all of us together—you are not alone.”

The Spaniard emphasized accountability, especially in an age when social media can amplify evil as easily as it spreads connection. In many ways, this initiative represents a shift in his role. He’s no longer just a fighter looking for a win; he’s trying to influence what happens long before young people ever face those kinds of battles.