Ilia Topuria Makes Huge HBO Announcement Amid UFC Retirement Concerns

Ilia Topuria has an update that could draw mixed reactions from the fans. When fighters like Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva made such announcements, it made everyone excited and hyped. In the case of Topuria, it may be different. While some would see the update as an opportunity to get a closer look, others might fear his retirement. But what is the update actually?

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“Beyond the icon. #LosTopuria discover the family, the team, and everything behind the champion,” said Topuria’s Instagram post. “Premiering in June on HBO Max.”

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Well, Los Topuria is all set to portray Ilia Topuria‘s life journey. A docu-series, which will have three 50-minute episodes, will showcase Topuria’s journey from the UFC featherweight triumph to his preparation to become the lightweight king. Now, this isn’t the first time ‘El Matador’ would have his life showcased to the public, nor the first fighter to do so.

Conor McGregor‘s Notorious and Anderson Silva’s Like Water were released in 2017 and 2011. As for Topuria, in 2024, a documentary movie named Topuria Matador was released. While it also featured the UFC lightweight champion’s life, the docu-series has promised to show more personal moments. As such, it would also have his friends and family members.

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“Viewers will be able to follow Topuria’s journey to glory,” said the press release. “A path filled with sacrifice, effort, and discipline, where he has been surrounded and supported every step of the way by his pillars of strength: his family, his closest friends, and his team of trainers.”

Considering this factor, a lot of eyes could be drawn to the docu-series. But why though? One of the reasons could be Topuria’s ex-wife’s appearance on it. They shared a great bond, but earlier this year, the couple caught quite a lot of attention with their divorce row. Ultimately, after rounds of court visits, they settled their case, and Topuria divorced his former partner, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell.

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Produced by Señor Mono for HBO Max, the docu-series will be available globally in June, aligning with one of the most important fights of his career to date. Headlining the UFC White House card, ‘El Matador’ will fight Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on June 14. So, a potential win could eventually garner the public’s attention to the docu-series as well.

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Amid that, pursuing such moves might lead one to speculate if Topuria is nearing the end of his MMA career. Because the majority of the documentaries are often released after a fighter has satisfied with his career. And in the Spaniard’s case, he himself accepted the contentment.

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Ilia Topuria makes honest confession about his UFC career

Ilia Topuria entered UFC with a promising 8-0 record in 2020. And right from his debut fight to this date, he has maintained that unblemished record. In the process, he has added nine more wins to it.

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Not just that, Topuria elevated his stature by crowning himself as the featherweight and lightweight champion. Quite some achievements for just a six-year-old career in the leading MMA promotion. To that end, ‘El Matador’ believes he has already fulfilled all of his goals in the UFC.

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“From a sporting point of view, I feel that on a personal level I have fulfilled all my desires,” said Topuria in an interview with Marca. “To become a world champion, to defend it, to move up and get another title.

Now, inside the White House, which was something you couldn’t refuse, right? So, I have to get inside the White House and compete there, right? Because at the end, I don’t base my life on the material things I acquire, but on the moments I’m able to create.”

Maybe the opinion can be subjective here, but many feel Topuria is nearing his retirement from MMA. To back that, the Spaniard himself noted his wish to transition into boxing earlier this year. While it can be massive news for the boxing fraternity, MMA fans would just miss out on one of their superstars.

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However, there has been no official announcement on that front. As such, Topuria has an important fight coming against Justin Gaethje in a one-of-a-kind event. Well, it will be another monumental achievement in his UFC career. On that note, do you think Topuria’s documentary announcement will just deepen fans’ worry about retirement? Let us know in the comments below!