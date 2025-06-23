Ilia Topuria Mocks Conor McGregor for Seemingly Failing to KO “Average Man” at Ibiza Nightclub

Ilia Topuria may be preparing to get his hands on the vacant UFC lightweight title, but he’s also keeping an eye on one of MMA’s most unpredictable characters: Conor McGregor. After a recent nightclub incident featuring McGregor went viral, Topuria didn’t hold back, using the footage as ammunition to argue why a fight between the two would not be close.

Conor McGregor made news again after CCTV footage showed him punching a man twice at the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza. The video shows ‘The Notorious’ firing a crisp left that briefly down the man, only for him to stand up moments later and be hauled out—while the Irishman stayed back, continuing to party. It was the latest in a line of odd and angry outbursts from the former two-division champion.

Topuria, who brought up the video during a recent interview, couldn’t contain his disbelief that people think Conor McGregor stands a chance against him. “Did you see the last video? I saw it,” he said. “He connected two punches and he wasn’t even able to knock out an average man. Like, he connected two punches, and the guy walked out like normal. Like, anything happened.”

It wasn’t simply another McGregor moment for the former featherweight champion; it showed how far the Irishman had fallen since his prime. It is worth noting that Ilia Topuria had previously questioned McGregor’s present ability.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, ‘El Matador’ said that McGregor would need to “die and be born again” to be ready for a bout with him. Still, he made it obvious that if the UFC offered him an opportunity, he would accept it without hesitation. “Why not?” he shrugged, sure that a fight with McGregor would only strengthen his burgeoning legacy, while exposing the Irishman’s rot.

While McGregor has distanced himself from a UFC comeback, Topuria is preparing for a real fight. At UFC 317, he will face off against Charles Oliveira. But if McGregor ever decides to return to the Octagon, ‘El Matador’ has made one thing quite clear: he is not afraid. In truth, he is watching—and already laughing. However, it is worth noting that Ilia Topuria has made a comment on Conor McGregor’s MMA fate based on outside shenanigans.

Ilia Topuria comments on Conor McGregor’s biggest betrayal

Ilia Topuria’s dismissive tone regarding McGregor’s striking power in the Ibiza incident wasn’t just about that moment; it reflects a deeper disappointment. Not too long ago, the Spanish-Georgian idolized ‘The Notorious’ and even mimicked some of his mannerisms. However, with each tabloid article, meltdown, and outburst, that admiration has turned into disillusionment.

Ilia Topuria believes McGregor’s true demise occurred outside of the cage, when he abandoned the qualities that previously made him famous. During the FULL SEND PODCAST, the former featherweight champion didn’t hold back. “He was an idol for all of us,” Topuria said. “But at some point, he betrayed all the values that put him in that point.”

He stated that what followed was a downward spiral of intoxication, wild partying, and disdain for both peers and fans. “You have to have that control about the things,” he said. “Not the things have the control about you.” Topuria sees ‘The Notorious’ as a case study in self-destruction rather than a victim of fame. Still, ‘El Matador’ is not bitter. If anything, he sees McGregor as a cautionary tale and a measuring stick.

He followed a similar route to prominence, but he chose discipline over chaos. “I want to be more than Conor McGregor,” he said. “I’m very patient. I know there’s no elevators in life, and slow is the fastest way to get where you want to be.” It’s not just about being bigger than McGregor in fame—Topuria wants to be remembered for doing it the right way. And right now, he believes he already is.