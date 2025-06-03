Ilia Topuria Offers Fans to Pick a Poison for Charles Oliveira’s End at UFC 317 Fight

Ilia Topuria has a relatively young career than the veteran Charles Oliveira, and he’s already one of the biggest stars in this sport. On June 28, ‘El Matador’ has an opportunity to further add to his growing legacy and popularity by capturing the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 317. Meanwhile, winning the title isn’t the only concern for Topuria, but doing it in style is, too. However, the 28-year-old let Oliveira know that it’s nothing personal.

“Whatever is least painful for him, that’s what I’ll do because I like him a lot,” said a considerate Ilia Topuria. After all, Oliveira is a legend in the 155lbs division. But it seems like the decision to end ‘Do Bronxs’ without inflicting much pain on June 28 is out the window for the Georgian-Spaniard star. He has now placed this decision in the hands of the whole mixed martial arts community.

Ilia Topuria decided to take to social media and get fans talking about the upcoming International Fight Week headliner. It’s arguably the most prominent spot to be fought in during the UFC’s calendar year, so, for ‘El Matador’, he wanted to make it special for the fans. UFC 317 will be the flagship PPV of the year, after all. So, Topuria let the fans choose the way they wanted to see him finish Charles Oliveira.

“What do you prefer, submitting him or knocking him out?” Ilia Topuria captioned this on a video post, showcasing his excellent ground game during a training session. More importantly, he looks bigger, which kind of supports his claim about feeling a bit stronger at 155 lbs than he did as a 145er. Things are getting very interesting as we approach UFC 317.

There’s no doubt in the former featherweight champion’s ability to finish his opponents. With 14 out of 16, he’s qualified to be called a world-class finisher. But if we take a look at the other side, we have the fighter with the most finishes in UFC history, Charles Oliveira. Much like his opponent, ‘Do Bronxs’ also has plans to finish Topuria at UFC 317. Here’s what he had to say.

Charles Oliveira gets “real” about fighting Ilia Topuria

The former lightweight champion has had one of the best career turnarounds in the UFC. From a fighter who was called out for quitting mid-fight to becoming one of the most revered and decorated fighters ever. So, he’s pretty much proved his status in the sport, as Oliveira claimed during a recent interview. The Brazilian star is excited about the prospect of fighting Ilia Topuria, although he declined at first.

Just like many others, Charles Oliveira also raised the issue regarding the size discrepancy. He also claims that Ilia Topuria’s style of fighting is ideal for him. As such, ‘Do Bronxs’ also vowed to finish ‘El Matador’ as he attempts to leave no doubts about who’s the better man between the two. Also, Oliveira isn’t looking to waste this opportunity to win the title, given that the last one went to waste after he got injured.

“It’s a great fight. He’s a great fighter. But I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real,” Charles Oliveira told Full Violence. Well, it will all come down to UFC 317, and we shall see who gets the finish on the other. The oddsmakers have Topuria as a sizeable favorite against Oliveira. But we’d like to know who you think goes home with the belt in the aftermath of International Fight Week. Drop your comments below.