In just a few hours, Aleksandre Topuria will make his third walk inside the Octagon at UFC Qatar. He trained alongside Ilia Topuria to face a tough challenge against Santiago Luna in a bantamweight showdown at the featured prelims. The moment is certainly big for Aleksandre, but the gravity of this fight carries an emotional effect on Ilia as well. Watching his elder brother prepare for the fight reminded Ilia of their shared hardships and the sacrifices they have gone through. Now they are living the dream of fighting under the same banner.

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To mark the occasion, Ilia Topuria posted a series of photos of him training Aleksandre for his fight on Instagram and also penned a very emotional message in the caption.

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“My brother, I want to congratulate you on all the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication that have brought you here,” Topuria wrote. “No one in this world knows better than us the road we have traveled. No one really knows what it took for us to get here, the hardships we’ve overcome, the times we’ve had to get up, and everything we’ve left behind to pursue our dreams.

“It all started with two brothers who dreamed of having a bike to share. And today, one of those children has become an inspiration to millions of people. But what makes me most proud of you is not what you have accomplished, but the person you have become. Because I know who you are, where you come from, and the heart behind every battle.”

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It’s not hard to understand why Ilia Topuria turned sentimental before his brother takes the stage at UFC Qatar. Both of them started the journey of becoming MMA stars together by training wrestling in Georgia when they were young. After their family moved to Spain, Ilia and Aleksandre continued martial arts training at Climent Club. Since then, both have stepped into the bright lights of the UFC. Topuria captured championships in two different weight divisions.

Imago UFC 317 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fight in the 5-round Lightweight Title Main Event bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/Pximages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

However, most of ‘El Matador’s success can be credited to his brother, who put his own MMA career on the back seat and took on a coaching role for Ilia. But after that dream was fulfilled, it was Ilia who convinced his brother to finally embark on his journey as a fighter. This eventually led to Aleksandre joining the UFC and making his debut by defeating Colby Thicknesse at UFC 312.

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Following this, Aleksandre secured another win against Bekzat Almakhan at last year’s UFC Qatar. After a year since that fight, the 30-year-old returns to the Octagon. Looking at his brother reaching this stage, Topuria was visibly emotional. But ‘El Matador’ believes whatever the result may be in Qatar, Aleksandre will always be his hero.

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“Tomorrow, don’t climb that octagon alone,” Topuria added. “With you rise our dreams of children, our sacrifices, our history and all those who never stopped believing in us. Tomorrow, victory belongs to you, because you have earned it with blood, sweat, and fire.

“Whatever happens, you will always be a champion to me, my big brother and one of the greatest prides of my life. I love you with all my soul, brother. May God be with you tomorrow and always. ❤️🙏🏻.”

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Topuria’s heartfelt message didn’t go unnoticed as Aleksandre responded to him in the comment section.

“No explanation needed on what place you hold in my life. I love you little brother ☝️🧸❤️,” he wrote.

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Once again, the exchange showed that Topuria’s bond with his elder brother is unbreakable. However, besides Aleksandre, the former two-division champ also penned another emotional letter to his son Hugo, breaking his silence for the first time after the Justin Gaethje loss.

Ilia Topuria’s reverence for his brother grew after he credited Aleksandre for saving his career with the crucial call of stopping the fight at UFC White House.

Ilia Topuria admits his brother Aleksandre Topuria saved his career

Five months ago, the Georgian-Spaniard suffered the only and most brutal defeat of his career against Justin Gaethje at UFC White House in June. The beatdown from ‘The Highlight’ shattered his orbital bone and almost blindsided Topuria during the fight.

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By the end of the fourth round, Aleksandre, who was Ilia’s head cornerman, realized any more punishment could be detrimental for his brother. So, he decided to stop the fight, which resulted in a corner stoppage loss for Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ recently reflected on that moment in an interview with Adam Catterall and admitted that he would have willingly continued to fight Gaethje even with impaired vision. However, Ilia admitted that his brother’s decision to stop the fight at that moment was a career-saving decision.

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“If he hadn’t stopped me from fighting, I probably wouldn’t have been able to fight again in my life,” Topuria said. “I’m so grateful to my brother for deciding to stop me because I love what I’m doing.

“I had a bad experience, but I still have a lot ahead of me. It would be very sad to hear from a doctor or anyone that I wouldn’t be able to fight anymore.”

Keeping these instances in mind, it seems that Ilia Topuria feels utterly grateful for his brother and wishes him well for his next fight. Now, it remains to be seen how Aleksandre performs at UFC Qatar with such a positive boost behind his corner.