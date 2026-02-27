Ilia Topuria Picks Merab Dvalishvili’s Easiest Opponent to Beat UFC Champ Petr Yan

Over two months have passed since newly crowned bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan avenged and dethroned former champion Merab Dvalishvili in a decisive rematch. However, Dana White & Co. have not announced Yan’s first title defense. Reports say Yan is currently managing an injury, while the UFC has kept his next opponent under wraps. Meanwhile, UFC contender Ilia Topuria recently named Dvalishvili’s easiest challenge as the key kryptonite for the champion, Petr Yan.

Sean O’Malley comes off a win over Song Yadong at UFC 324, bouncing back after two consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Since that victory, he has pressured the UFC to book him for a title shot against Petr Yan at the upcoming White House event. The promotion, however, continues to keep the card under wraps. Still, the matchup hasn’t escaped the attention of Ilia Topuria, who discussed the opportunity in the O’Malley vs. Yan fight to shine a light on his friend’s success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria subtly applauds Dvalishvili through Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan prediction

During his latest appearance on the Adin Ross live stream, Topuria offered a grim prediction for Petr Yan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, stylistically? Yeah. Sean,” said Ilia Topuria when Adin Ross asked for the winner between Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2. “You think Sean wins the rematch? If he goes with the right mentality and he does a proper training camp, he prepares himself properly, he takes it.”

At first glance, Topuria presents a straightforward prediction, analyzing the past performances of Yan and Sean O’Malley. Back in 2022, the two clashed at UFC 280 in a three-round blockbuster, and ‘Suga’ out-struck Yan to secure the victory. Still, Topuria also aims to highlight his friend Merab Dvalishvili’s achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Hailing from Georgia, Dvalishvili and Topuria share a brotherly bond, which they recently showcased during a joint training session. Although Petr Yan recently defeated Merab Dvalishvili in their rematch, Merab had already beaten Sean O’Malley in back-to-back fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dvalishvili first faced O’Malley at the promotion’s one-and-done event, UFC 306. Many fans criticized the bout for its wrestling-heavy approach, but Dvalishvili executed his game plan flawlessly. In fact, he shut down O’Malley’s striking, forced grappling exchanges, controlled the action, and captured the championship.

Then they met again last summer at UFC 316. This time, Dvalishvili left no room for debate, securing a third-round submission with a north-south choke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his MMA career, critics have questioned Dvalishvili’s grinding style. Still, he continues to prove its effectiveness. After all, he applies relentless pressure, dominates positions, and limits damage. In 26 professional fights, he has earned five finishes, including two in the UFC, and he consistently walks away from bouts relatively unharmed.

In those bouts, the former 145lbs champ’s striking could not overcome ‘The Machine’s wrestling, and Merab claimed both victories decisively without taking significant damage. Moreover, Merab remained active throughout the year, which strengthens his case for earning a trilogy against Petr Yan over Sean O’Malley, as highlighted in ‘Suga’s recent comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean O’Malley raises concerns over UFC White House card participation

Sean O’Malley currently ranks as UFC’s top American fighter in the U.S. market, giving him leverage over others to secure a spot on the White House card. However, UFC has not provided any update on his future, which has tested his patience. He sits at No. 3 in the division, counting the days to face Petr Yan, and as time drags on, Sean O’Malley starts to lose hope.

“Yeah, they said they’re starting the White House card last week, Tuesday matchmaking,” the former champion said on the BroMalley Show podcast. “They said they were starting it. I haven’t got a call. I haven’t got a jingle… haven’t heard nothing. So the old Suga show might not be on the White House card. I’m seeing Jon Jones. I’m seeing GSP, maybe. Conor vs Nate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili confirmed back in December that the UFC promised him an immediate trilogy upon his return against Petr Yan. As a result, this development leaves the division’s champion, Petr Yan, in limbo for his next title defense. Until UFC clears things up, the situation remains uncertain. Stay tuned for further updates.