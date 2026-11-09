Ilia Topuria Provides Update on Potential Ultimate Fighter Stint Alongside Paddy Pimblett After the Justin Gaethje Loss

Ilia Topuria has finally shrugged off the anguish of his first defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC White House and is looking forward to a ceremonious comeback next year. The former two-division champ recently confirmed that his return timeline begins in April 2027, and all signs are pointing toward a grudge match against Paddy Pimblett. But as Topuria’s path to return takes shape, a potential season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alongside Pimblett has become a possibility. Is Topuria interested? He has now provided an update on that front.

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“I’ve heard some rumors, but I haven’t had any conversations with the UFC,” Topuria told ABC. “I don’t know what their interests are. When we resume talks with them, we’ll see if we’re on the same page.

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“There are still good times ahead, but what matters most to me is getting back to training, feeling healthy and well, and then we’ll be ready for whatever comes up.”

Topuria’s words suggest that he is open to coaching a season of TUF opposite Paddy Pimblett, but he has yet to start talks with the UFC. If both parties get on the same page, we might witness a thrilling season of The Ultimate Fighter. That also means nothing has been officially set, and Topuria is focusing on getting healthy first.

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However, the UFC CEO is genuinely interested in the matchup.

Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ILIA TOPURIA 17-0-0 of Ali-Cante, Spain defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 35-10-0-1NC of Guaruja, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil by KO in round 1 during UFC 317 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250628_zsp_o117_083 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

At the UFC 332 post-fight press conference, reporters asked Dana White about the potential season between Topuria and Pimblett. In response, the head honcho said he “loves” the idea. However, he clarified that he couldn’t commit because it’s too early to decide.

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On the other hand, Paddy Pimblett is eager to coach a season of The Ultimate Fighter with Ilia Topuria and even predicted their fight would mirror Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo.

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“I think me and Ilia Topuria would be a brilliant season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’…. because I’d get under his skin so much that when we come into the fight, I’d beat him just as fast as McGregor beat Aldo,” Pimblett told MMA Pro Picks. “‘The Ultimate Fighter’ would be a very entertaining six weeks, to say the least, if it was me and him.”

Topuria and Pimblett in a TUF season makes sense right now because the stars have finally aligned for both UFC stars to collide. However, the prospect of their coaching showdown is nothing new. Pimblett has been eyeing a coaching role against Topuria for years.

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In 2023, the Liverpudlian told MMA Junkie that he would love to star against ‘El Matador’ in a TUF season, owing to their rivalry that started with an altercation at the UFC London fighter hotel in 2022.

At that time, however, Topuria competed at featherweight and Pimblett at lightweight, which fizzled out any possibility.

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Despite rumors going around for a while, this is the first time Topuria has shown interest in coaching against Pimblett.

It seems Topuria and Pimblett will collide inside the Octagon regardless of whether The Ultimate Fighter happens or not. Talking about their future matchup, the former champ had some sharp words for his adversary.

Ilia Topuria dismisses Paddy Pimblett’s grappling threat as fight draws near

Pimblett, while discussing a potential matchup, has said many times that he would destroy ‘El Matador’ in a fight. The Liverpudlian has repeated that claim after the Georgian-Spaniard was stopped by Justin Gaethje in the most brutal fashion possible, a defeat that left him with mental scars.

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Pimblett insisted that he can exploit them. However, the former two-division champion believes completely otherwise. Topuria took a dig at Pimblett’s grappling prowess, especially the Englishman’s ground game, which he says does not worry him.

“If you listen to him, he’ll say he beats me at everything but I beat him at anything I want Topuria,” Topuria added in the ABC interview. “After a loss, it’s hard to talk about these things, but Paddy on the ground just grappling doesn’t win a single point against me. He doesn’t take me down. He doesn’t pass my guard.

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“He doesn’t do anything. I don’t see him as being any better than me on the ground. He’s a pushover, and he’s got a sausage body… He thinks his size gives him an advantage, but he can’t do anything.”

Paddy Pimblett is one of the most dangerous grapplers in the UFC and recently scored a submission finish over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329. Despite that, Topuria found his skills not particularly threatening.

A likely reason behind the Georgian-Spaniard’s confidence could be his own background in Greco-Roman wrestling. However, it is also true that Topuria mostly showcases his boxing more than his grappling.

He has stated that knocking out opponents is easier for him than grappling. Still, we saw glimpses of ‘El Matador’s’ wrestling in his fights against Youssef Zalal, Charles Oliveira, and even the Gaethje fight.

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That said, with Topuria finally plotting his comeback against Pimblett, it will be interesting to see whether it happens with or without a season of The Ultimate Fighter.