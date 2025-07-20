Ilia Topuria Rejects Max Holloway’s BMF Future After Dana White’s Rematch Message at UFC 318

Max Holloway did what he promised he would do at UFC 318, as ‘Blessed’ spoiled Dustin Poirier‘s retirement by handing the legend a loss. The BMF champion issued a message thereafter, calling out whoever wants a taste of his title. “All I’m gonna say [is that] a lot of motherf—ers coming after this BMF belt. Come get me,” he said after his fight. In the meantime, Dana White has given his two cents on what’s next for Holloway, as Ilia Topuria shared a message mocking his former rival.

Well, Max Holloway’s win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 has opened the doors for many possible matchups, as he got a win back over ‘The Diamond’, who defeated him twice in the past. Dana White addressed questions about Holloway taking on Charles Oliveira, claiming, “Anything is possible,” at the UFC 318 post-fight presser. Moreover, the CEO also seemed excited about deciding who ‘Blessed’ fights next because of the many options in the stacked lightweight division.

“The great thing about that [the lightweight] division is there’s so many incredible fights that you can do,” Dana White further stated. While indicating that a rematch between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria is also a possibility, the head honcho added, “You have Ilia, who’s the champion. You got him [Holloway] with the BMF belt. There’s a lot of things we can do.”

Well, it appears that Ilia Topuria is not a big fan of Max Holloway’s claim that he’s the BMF champion, and posted a picture on social media of his own BMF belt, reminding the current holder about his UFC 308 win. “Still mine,” Topuria wrote on X.

A lot of names were thrown around during the post-fight presser when it came to Max Holloway’s next opponent. But guess what? A lightweight veteran threw his name into the mix out there to fight ‘Blessed’ next. Let’s take a look at that front.

Michael Johnson wants a piece of Max Holloway

Before we even got to the main event, Max Holloway found himself getting called out by Michael Johnson. It seems like the BMF champion is in demand, after all, with Johnson, who defeated Daniel Zellhuber and made it three wins in a row at UFC 318, turned his attention to the Hawaiian native. ‘The Menace’ appeared in front of the media to talk about his next move after his fight, and that’s when he pitched the idea of fighting Holloway for the coveted BMF belt.

“I said I want to get in by the end of the year. Hopefully soon. I’ve been throwing around the idea of me and Max Holloway…. He’s one of the best fighters in the UFC that ever came across the division,” Michael Johnson told the media. “If he retains the BMF belt, you know, that’ll be a fun five-round fight for me and him to do.”

Well, Max Holloway is a big name, and Dana White may choose to pair him up against another top contender, instead of Michael Johnson. Regardless, what do you make of Dana White’s comments on the BMF champion’s future? Let us know in the comments down below.