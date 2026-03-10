Ilia Topuria Reveals Islam Makhachev’s “Excuse” That Led to White House Fight Cancellation

Ilia Topuria isn’t letting Islam Makhachev off the hook easily. Earlier this week, Dana White finally revealed the lineup for the upcoming White House event, which will feature six fights. Leading the card, the main event will pit Topuria against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout. At first, major American MMA media outlets reported that Ilia Topuria would face Islam Makhachev in a super-fight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC CEO later denied those rumors. Recently, ‘El Matador’s manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed that Ilia initially planned to fight Makhachev, clearing up the speculation. He explained that the two sides never reached an official agreement, only discussions, until an injury to Makhachev forced a change, a reason that Ilia Topuria isn’t buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Dana White, Makhachev is dealing with a hand injury, which led to the cancellation of the potential super-fight at the WHC. After the developments, Topuria took to social media and fired a direct message at Makhachev.

“Once again Islam comes up with an excuse,” Ilia Topuria wrote. “This time it’s an injury. I always knew I would be part of the White House event. Even when the UFC told me at one point that they wouldn’t count on me for the event, I knew it was part of the negotiation. When they finally told me I would be on the White House card, they mentioned Islam and I didn’t hesitate for a second to accept the fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the fight hadn’t been officially confirmed yet, the White House card was going to be announced the next day. And when I woke, I found out that Islam had gotten injured. And then Justin Gaethje appeared. Once again, someone else who will pay for Islam’s escape. Both of their managers are a bitch and also ugly as hell. Justin, see you at the White House. I’m not someone who humiliates people. It will be quick. When you wake up, everything will already be over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria has not fought since last summer, when he claimed the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 by putting Charles Oliveira to sleep. Since then, he has focused on personal challenges. Initially, ‘El Matador’ was not part of the White House event, but last week the matchmakers finally reached out, and he accepted the fight.

Moreover, Topuria, his manager, and Hunter Campbell conducted “non-stop” negotiations that lasted nearly 12 hours, ultimately securing the confirmed matchup. Similarly, they followed a similar process for Justin Gaethje.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Gaethje reveals how the UFC made a “180 turn” on him

Just like Ilia Topuria, Dana White & Co. initially told Justin Gaethje that he wouldn’t compete on the upcoming White House card. However, the uncertainty finally lifted when ‘The Highlight’ attended UFC 326 and discovered during the broadcast that he would face Topuria for the unification title fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The historic White House event represents the promotion’s biggest achievement, with nearly $60 million on the line, which naturally put immense pressure on everyone involved. Tensions rose when one of the fights fell through, even before the official card announcement. At first, it wasn’t clear if that fight would involve ‘El Matador’, but Gaethje later revealed that the UFC contacted him just a few days ago to secure his spot.

“Two days ago, I got a call, and they said, ‘You’re definitely not fighting on the White House card’ so I was like All right, cool,” Gaethje told About Last Fight at UFC 326. “Then yesterday I got a call, and they said ‘You might hear something, you might be on the White House card.’ How are you going to go a complete 180 turn on me? Then today I found out I was on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t know if I was main event or what. I think a lot of things are always moving when they’re putting these things together.”

Fortunately, Justin Gaethje finally earned the opportunity he deserves in the UFC. And since it’s just the interim belt, he holds the title as the only American champion, which will surely keep the excitement high at the upcoming Freedom 250 event. Stay tuned.