Ilia Topuria Reveals Only Condition for Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan Fights if He Wins at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria may be focused on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, but the names circling just beyond fight night are too massive to ignore. As ‘El Matador’ prepares to challenge for the vacant lightweight title during International Fight Week, he understands what is at stake: gold, legacy, and even a long-awaited grudge fight. And with Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan both present in the title scene, Topuria finally made his position known.

So, what did he say? Well, as per the Spanish-Georgian, there will be no shortcuts. No freebies. Not even for a storyline as personal as the one with Pimblett. For the unaware, the Topuria-Pimblett rivalry has aged like a bottle of hot vinegar.

What began as online trash talk over politics and national identity escalated into a near-brawl in a London hotel hallway. They’ve been apart since the infamous hand-sanitizer incident—until now. If Ilia Topuria defeats Oliveira, fans expect the rivalry to explode in the cage.

But it seems like ‘El Matador’ won’t sign the dotted line until Pimblett proves himself first. “For sure he needs to win one more fight,” Topuria said in a recent press conference. He further added, “There are more contenders in the division that deserve the title shot before him. So if he wins the fight, he puts himself in a position where he can fight for the title.”

This also applies to Arman Tsarukyan. After withdrawing from his title fight against Islam Makhachev just hours before weigh-ins, Ilia Topuria believes the Armenian-Russian fighter has some ground to make up. “He had his opportunity to fight for a title. He pulled out for I don’t know what reason. So he needs to put his name again in the conversation,” Topuria stated.

Whether injured or not, the late exit has left a bad taste in the Spanish-Georgian’s mouth. So, Tsarukyan will have to fight again if he wants a slice of ‘El Matador’ as champion. The Spanish-Georgian doesn’t care who makes the greatest noise or who he dislikes the most. It’s all about merit.

And in a division where tempers and timelines can blow out of control. As he explained in the press conference, “If [Paddy] wins the fight, he puts himself in a position where he can fight for the title. I will give him the opportunity… because we have history. So it’s going to be a massive fight.” But what if Pimblett does win a fight and becomes a contender? Does he have what it takes to take ‘El Matador’ down?

Paddy Pimblett is sure about defeating Ilia Topuria in a fight

Ilia Topuria may be drawing the line, but Paddy Pimblett has already crossed it in his mind. The Liverpool native does not just want the fight; he believes it’s already won. While Topuria has requested that ‘The Baddy’ establish himself with one more victory before a future title fight, Pimblett does not see the necessity for further confirmation.

But why? Well, that’s because, in his opinion, the outcome of a fight with the former featherweight kingpin isn’t in question—it’s inevitable. “I know I’d beat him,” Pimblett told fellow Brit Tom Aspinall, dismissing critics with the same casualness that earned him a devoted following. To others, it may sound like bravado. However, Pimblett sees it as a strategic move.

‘The Baddy’ argues that most of Ilia Topuria’s opponents make mistakes when attempting to box with the Spaniard. “No one goes for his weaknesses… I’m going to beat him with my all-around MMA game,” Pimblett stated. The plan has already been drawn up. The mindset is already in place.

It’s not only about shutting Ilia Topuria up; it’s also about silencing everyone else. “I reckon I’d proper hurt him,” Pimblett said, almost pleased at the idea. The years of insults, the hotel fight, and the UFC’s distance between them are all just fuel for the fire. Now, all Paddy wants is a match and the opportunity to start the fire. So, will he earn the dream fight he wants?