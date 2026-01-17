Ilia Topuria Reveals Return Timeline as He Confirms Opponent for Next Fight

After weeks of silence and speculation, Ilia Topuria, the UFC’s undefeated lightweight champion, has finally drawn a clear line between absence and intention. The message is simple: the wait has an end date, and the target is already chosen. Ever since the promotion confirmed an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for UFC 324, one question has hovered over the division. Where does that leave ‘El Matador’?

If his recent comments are any indication, Topuria plans to return soon and on his own terms. According to a post shared by Happy Punch on X, Topuria confirmed both his return window and his intended opponent. “Ilia Topuria said he’s fighting the winner of Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje in April–June,” the post read.

Topuria echoed that timeline himself while interacting with fans online. When one asked, “Hi bro when do you think you’ll fight again,” Topuria replied simply: “April–June.” Another fan cut straight to the point: “Arman?” Topuria shut that down just as directly. “The winner between Paddy and Justin.”

The champion has been away from the Octagon since June last year, when he knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title and cement himself as a two-division champion. That win didn’t just give him gold. It made him one of the UFC’s most bankable stars at just 28 years old. But personal issues soon followed, including a highly publicized divorce, which led him to step away from competition.

From his perspective, it makes sense to wait for the results of UFC 324. Gaethje vs. Pimblett produces an interim champion. Fighting that winner removes all ambiguity. It also guarantees relevance, either against a former BMF king with one of the most violent résumés in UFC history or against the promotion’s fastest-rising star with massive UK backing.

He even looked ahead to the calendar year itself. After being awarded UFC Knockout of the Year for 2025, Topuria added in a post online, “The award for the best knockout of the year in 2026 will also be mine.”

This isn’t new behavior. Confidence has always been part of Ilia Topuria’s brand. But the timing gives it added weight. Yet, there’s another name gunning for the throne, and there’s already history between him and ‘El Matador’!

Max Holloway sets his sights on redemption against Ilia Topuria after UFC 326

Max Holloway has made it clear that 2026 isn’t just about defending the “BMF” belt. It’s about leverage. At UFC 326, he rematches Charles Oliveira, a fight nearly a decade in the making. Their first meeting ended awkwardly in 2015 after Oliveira suffered a throat injury. Since then, both men climbed to undisputed gold in different divisions. Now they meet again, older, sharper, and chasing more than nostalgia.

Holloway didn’t downplay Oliveira’s threat. “Amazing fighter. Great fighter,” he told TNT Fight Sports, before adding with trademark confidence, “Just sucks that he has to run into me again.”

But the bigger picture came next. Holloway didn’t move to lightweight just to collect checks. He moved because one loss still burns. When asked if he wants another crack at Ilia Topuria, the first man to ever knock him out, his answer was immediate. “Of course,” Holloway said.

Then he laid out the vision, “In a perfect world, we go out there, get my hand raised, do it very fashionably, do it undeniable, make a moment, go get Ilia, have the ‘BMF’ title on the line, and the undisputed. I know he was talking about the last one at ‘45, but the title wasn’t on the line. You can’t be mad at me, be mad at the UFC. They didn’t allow it.”

So, while Topuria waits, narratives keep forming. An interim champion will emerge at UFC 324. Max Holloway is chasing a statement win at UFC 326 that could force the UFC’s hand. And Arman Tsarukyan, whether Topuria wants to hear his name or not, continues to hover as the most persistent unresolved threat at 155 lbs. Yet, one thing is certain. When Ilia Topuria does return, it won’t be to ease back in. He’s aiming to unify, dominate, and remind everyone why he left as champion in the first place!