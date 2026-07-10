Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Being Reduced to Headlines After Divorce

Months after reaching an out-of-court divorce settlement with former UFC champion Ilia Topuria in February, his ex-wife, Georgina Uzcategui Badell, has spoken publicly for the first time about how the highly publicized divorce changed the way people see her.

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Appearing on the Spanish-language podcast Acento Noor, the Venezuelan-born American entrepreneur reflected on being defined by one chapter of her life rather than everything she has accomplished outside of it.

“I define myself as a curious, resilient woman with a deep faith,” Giogina said. “I have gone through a time where people, well, have reduced me to headlines. But really, that has been a very small part of my life.”

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Rather than criticizing any specific media coverage, Georgina Badell explained that many people know her only because of her highly publicized divorce from the former two-division UFC champion, rather than for who she truly is. To illustrate her point, Georgina highlighted her success as a real estate agent, which she thinks many people are likely unaware of.

“I have always liked the commerce and sales part,” the 30-year-old added. “When I was working in real estate, the first year was curious because people would say, ‘It is impossible.’ I think I was 20 then. Obviously, I did not stick with ‘You were not going to sell anything.’ I ended up selling $5 million the first year.”

For those unfamiliar with her background, Georgina Uzcategui is a licensed real estate agent in Miami. According to her Realtor profile, she has worked with Douglas Elliman Florida, a well-known real estate firm. So, she certainly has an established background in the field.

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Imago Spain: Ilia Topuria Ilia Topuria attends the Madrid press conference for Topuria: Matador presented by Movistar at Gran Teatro Caixabank PrÃ­ncipe PÃ­o on July 03, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xOscarxGonzalezx Editorial use only sipausa_54346725

For much of the legal proceedings surrounding their divorce, which began late last year, she chose not to speak publicly about the dispute. That legal chapter officially came to a close in February, when both sides reached a settlement. Under the agreement, Uzcategui withdrew the criminal accusations she had filed against Topuria and retained custody of the couple’s young daughter, while the former UFC champion received visitation rights.

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Similarly, the former UFC champion has also previously expressed frustration over becoming the subject of headlines due to his divorce.

“Unfortunately, and very much to my regret, I am currently in the news for matters that have nothing to do with sports,” Topuria wrote on social media in January. “I understand that being a public figure means being exposed to fake news and misleading, sensationalist headlines designed solely to generate clicks, without regard for the truth or the consequences.”

With the legal chapter now behind them, both Georgina Uzcategui Badell and Ilia Topuria have moved forward with their lives, while abiding by the terms of the settlement.

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Beyond discussing her divorce, Topuria’s ex-wife also spoke about another part of her life that she feels deserves more attention.

Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife speaks on helping women through her foundation

During the podcast, the host brought up Georgina’s association with a foundation that supports women who have faced abuse in their lives. Speaking about it, Badell revealed that helping the women suffering such an ordeal is a cause much closer to her “heart.”

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“It has been a cause that has touched my heart deeply,” Georgina said during the interview. “I have realized how many hurting people there are in the world. You just said that we should use our platform to help girls and women. But I also believe that men need a lot of help.”

While Ilia Topuria’s former partner does not have a foundation of her own, she has been involved with The Seeds of Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports women, serving as one of the organization’s ambassadors.

For Uzcategui, the interview wasn’t simply about revisiting her divorce. It was an opportunity to remind people that the most public chapter of her life represents only a small part of who she is.