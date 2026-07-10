Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeUFC

Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Being Reduced to Headlines After Divorce

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 10, 2026 | 7:47 AM EDT

HomeUFC

Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Being Reduced to Headlines After Divorce

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 10, 2026 | 7:47 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Months after reaching an out-of-court divorce settlement with former UFC champion Ilia Topuria in February, his ex-wife, Georgina Uzcategui Badell, has spoken publicly for the first time about how the highly publicized divorce changed the way people see her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Appearing on the Spanish-language podcast Acento Noor, the Venezuelan-born American entrepreneur reflected on being defined by one chapter of her life rather than everything she has accomplished outside of it.

“I define myself as a curious, resilient woman with a deep faith,” Giogina said. “I have gone through a time where people, well, have reduced me to headlines. But really, that has been a very small part of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than criticizing any specific media coverage, Georgina Badell explained that many people know her only because of her highly publicized divorce from the former two-division UFC champion, rather than for who she truly is. To illustrate her point, Georgina highlighted her success as a real estate agent, which she thinks many people are likely unaware of.

“I have always liked the commerce and sales part,” the 30-year-old added. “When I was working in real estate, the first year was curious because people would say, ‘It is impossible.’ I think I was 20 then. Obviously, I did not stick with ‘You were not going to sell anything.’ I ended up selling $5 million the first year.”  

For those unfamiliar with her background, Georgina Uzcategui is a licensed real estate agent in Miami. According to her Realtor profile, she has worked with Douglas Elliman Florida, a well-known real estate firm. So, she certainly has an established background in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria

Imago

For much of the legal proceedings surrounding their divorce, which began late last year, she chose not to speak publicly about the dispute. That legal chapter officially came to a close in February, when both sides reached a settlement. Under the agreement, Uzcategui withdrew the criminal accusations she had filed against Topuria and retained custody of the couple’s young daughter, while the former UFC champion received visitation rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the former UFC champion has also previously expressed frustration over becoming the subject of headlines due to his divorce.

“Unfortunately, and very much to my regret, I am currently in the news for matters that have nothing to do with sports,” Topuria wrote on social media in January. “I understand that being a public figure means being exposed to fake news and misleading, sensationalist headlines designed solely to generate clicks, without regard for the truth or the consequences.” 

With the legal chapter now behind them, both Georgina Uzcategui Badell and Ilia Topuria have moved forward with their lives, while abiding by the terms of the settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond discussing her divorce, Topuria’s ex-wife also spoke about another part of her life that she feels deserves more attention.

Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife speaks on helping women through her foundation

During the podcast, the host brought up Georgina’s association with a foundation that supports women who have faced abuse in their lives. Speaking about it, Badell revealed that helping the women suffering such an ordeal is a cause much closer to her “heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been a cause that has touched my heart deeply,” Georgina said during the interview. “I have realized how many hurting people there are in the world. You just said that we should use our platform to help girls and women. But I also believe that men need a lot of help.”

While Ilia Topuria’s former partner does not have a foundation of her own, she has been involved with The Seeds of Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports women, serving as one of the organization’s ambassadors.

For Uzcategui, the interview wasn’t simply about revisiting her divorce. It was an opportunity to remind people that the most public chapter of her life represents only a small part of who she is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Biplob Chakraborty

1,757 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

Related Stories