Ilia Topuria’s Rival Poised to Snatch Conor McGregor-Like Stardom With Golden UFC 319 Opportunity

“McGregor has gotten himself to a point where he is and will be, whether he stops fighting or not, one of the biggest stars of the sport,” Dana White stated on the Full Send podcast, emphasizing Conor McGregor’s impact on MMA. The Irishman’s star power is evident in the fact that he’s headlined UFC events, generating 8 straight $1 million pay-per-view buys. Now, with him being inactive for the past four years, many have been searching for a worthy successor. And plenty believe Ilia Topuria is that man. Well, there are reasons for it.

The Georgian-Spaniard shares many traits with McGregor. He embraces the brash personality, has the skills to back up his words, almost has the same-looking tattoos, rocks sharp suits in the press conferences, and carries knockout power to match. That comparison became even more fitting when ‘El Matador’ finished Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and hoisted double belts! Just as ‘The Notorious’ once did against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. And what happened after that? Topuria told Paddy Pimblett, “I will wrestle my b–s in your forehead,” echoing the same line Conor McGregor famously hurled at Chad Mendes during the lead-up to UFC 179.

So, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Dana White may have found his next ‘Notorious’—someone who can revive the UFC’s golden days. However, as ‘El Matador’ edges closer to that Irishman-level of stardom, there might be another contender ready to snatch it away. According to veteran referee Big John McCarthy, Aaron Pico could be that man! But only if he keeps doing his job after defeating Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

Big John stated during the Weighing in podcast, “Here’s the difference. Aaron’s gotta do his job. That’s when the UFC is gonna make him a superstar, because people are gonna fall in love with him. You know what he’s like, I know what he’s like — he’s absolutely a f–ing fantastic individual. And when people see the way he can fight, when they see him dressed up in his suit, because he wears suits, they’ll know he acts like it’s a business now, which it is. So… he’s the full package! So, he’s got to do his job, and that’s not easy. But he definitely has the skill set to do it. And the UFC, with their marketing stand by, you’re talking Conor McGregor style. You know, they are gonna make him a superstar.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Herbert vs Topuria, Mar 19, 2022 London, UK Ilia Topuria blue gloves defeats Jai Herbert red gloves during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 19.03.2022 21:33:51, 17930803, UFC Fight Night, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 17930803

Pico might not be as brash or outspoken as Conor or Ilia, but his skill set could shine in the UFC with the right promotional push. After all, former Bellator president Scott Coker didn’t call him the “best prospect in MMA” for nothing. What’s more, Pico might be even more motivated to spark a rivalry with Topuria, having already called out the Georgian-Spaniard by claiming his boxing isn’t on the same level, at a UFC Q&A session in April. So, who knows? If Pico becomes champion in the future, it could set up a blockbuster eliminator for the ultimate title, deciding who will be the next McGregor.

Well, as we’ll find out on August 16th, whether Aaron Pico can keep the hype alive against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 in the co-main featherweight bout, the lightweight division still dwells in uncertainty. But Ilia Topuria might soon find himself opposite a fresh contender. So, let’s dive into that as well.

Ilia Topuria believes he will face Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett next

The UFC lightweight division has been in a whirlwind of confusion ever since ‘El Matador’ became the new king after defeating Charles Oliveira. There’s Justin Gaethje, who’s still waiting for his title shot and has already threatened the promotion with retirement if he doesn’t get it. Arman Tsarukyan currently holds the No. 1 contender spot, while a potential Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett fight has the most attention because of their heated history.

As Ilia Topuria eyes a return to the cage in December, he’s revealed that the UFC might be targeting either a showdown with Justin Gaethje or a grudge match to settle things with Paddy. And surprisingly, there’s no talk about Arman at all! Speaking in a livestream with Full Send, ‘El Matador’ said, “I think they are going to try and push for Justin … or maybe Paddy. There’s not even a conversation about Arman.”

That gives us a clearer picture of where the 155-pound division could be heading, though it’s still far from certain. According to Dan Hooker, Dana White may have a very good reason for keeping the waters murky. Hopefully, we might soon get hints about who will be standing across from Topuria next.

So, what do you think about ‘El Matador’s position in the UFC? Will he reach McGregor-level star power? Or will someone else, if not Aaron Pico, step in to claim that spot? Comment your thoughts below!