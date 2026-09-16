Ilia Topuria’s Trainer Reveals Exact Return Timeline After Rejecting Dana White’s Big Claim

Ilia Topuria’s return to the UFC remained a mystery, with conflicting claims coming from the stakeholders. Recently, Dana White proclaimed that ‘El Matador’ is ready to return, with the promotion weighing its options between a Justin Gaethje rematch or a fresh challenge against Paddy Pimblett. However, the former champion’s trainer, Jesus Gallo, refuted White’s claims, saying an imminent comeback was not in their plans.

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But after rejecting White’s initial claims, Topuria’s trainer has once again provided a different update on his comeback. According to Spanish reporter Alvaro Colmenero, Gallo told him that the Georgian-Spaniard is targeting a return in February 2027.

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“I’ve been talking with Jesús Gallo, Ilia Topuria’s physical trainer,” Colmenero posted on X. “He has informed me that Ilia is gradually returning to training in Miami and that ‘he’ll be ready to fight starting from February’ of 2027.”

As of now, Ilia Topuria is still under suspension following his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC White House in June. The commission suspended the former champ for 180 days after he suffered broken orbital bones, with the suspension set to end this December, exactly six months later. Perhaps for that reason, Gallo was uncertain about Topuria’s comeback timeline.

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But, keeping Topuria’s suspension ending date in mind, a return in February makes very much sense. At the end of the year, the Georgian-Spaniard could return to training camp once again, which would give him a decent timeline to make his comeback.

Imago UFC 317 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fight in the 5-round Lightweight Title Main Event bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/Pximages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Also, the reason for ruling out Topuria’s comeback in December or January, as Gallo initially conveyed, is obvious. His suspension would end in December, so he can’t possibly fight with only a month of training. Plus, another UFC champion is already pushing for the January slot.

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Recently, Islam Makhachev revealed that he is eyeing a fight before Ramadan, which is set to start in February next year. So, the Dagestani champ is looking forward to fighting before the Islamic holy month starts. Makhachev could very well fight in December, but his potential challenger, Carlos Prates, doesn’t mind a showdown in January.

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For that reason, Topuria should swiftly make his comeback the following month. In fact, the second month of the calendar holds a special place for ‘El Matador’ because he defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim on February 18 to become champion for the first time.

So, if his return timeline turns out to be true, Topuria’s manager is already trying his best to ensure he can win another championship in the same month.

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Ilia Topuria’s manager pushes for Justin Gaethje rematch in 2027

Ilia Topuria, in his first response after the loss, made it clear that he wants a rematch with Justin Gaethje. However, ‘The Highlight’ adamantly rejected another clash with the Spaniard, pointing out that he made him “quit.” Still, the promotion’s interest in running back the UFC White House fight remained intact, with Dana White admitting that a rematch with Gaethje remains an interesting option.

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‘El Matador’s’ agent, Malki Kawa, has also been pushing for a rematch against Justin Gaethje, and he made that even clearer by reposting Dana White’s video on his social media.

“We want the get back 1000%,” Kawa wrote in the caption.

Interestingly enough, the lightweight champion also made it clear that he won’t return this year.

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“I still can’t punch anything,” Gaethje told Sports Illustrated. “Both of my hands are still hurt from the fight, so I’m just going to enjoy being the champion for the rest of the year because I fought two times already in the first six months.”

Besides Gaethje, his manager Ali Abdelaziz also clarified that his return would take place in 2027. In that case, the UFC could very well angle for the rematch between them next year. If not, the other viable options become Paddy Pimblett or the winner of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy, which Dana clarified is not for the No. 1 contender matchup.

Now, only time can reveal what the promotion has in store for Ilia Topuria’s grandiose comeback, which is loading for next year.