Ilia Topuria’s Wife Puts Joe Rogan in Police Complaint for “Monster” Reaction to Her Fake Image

Ilia Topuria’s personal situation has been more troublesome than his cage fights. Last year, ‘El Matador’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, filed a criminal complaint against him, citing domestic, gender, and family abuse, among other allegations. Since then, the former couple has gone back and forth with legal matters. However, Joe Rogan has now also found himself in the crossfire.

While reacting to Ilia Topuria’s divorce, Joe Rogan came across a picture showing Giorgina sitting in a car with a famous rapper. During a JRE episode with More Plates More Dates, the UFC color commentator labeled Topuria’s ex-wife a “monster,” before people later revealed that the image was AI-generated. Even so, Rogan’s reaction carried enough weight for others to circulate it, and the situation quickly turned into online hate directed at Giorgina. As a result, the 155lbs champ’s former partner filed a complaint over the internet backlash, which also names Rogan.

Joe Rogan dragged into legal complaint filed by Ilia Topuria’s ex-partner

🚨 Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui has named Joe Rogan in her complaint to police for online abuse after he reacted to a fake AI image of her with a rapper after her divorce: Joe Rogan reacted to the image and called her a “monster.” ACD MMA posted on X.

As of now, the UFC color commentator-turned-podcaster hasn’t reacted to the complaint filed against him, so we’ll have to wait to see how Rogan responds. On the other side, Ilia Topuria is clearly dealing with fresh legal developments, as the court summoned him for an important proceeding.

According to a report from Spanish outlet LOC, ‘El Matador’ received a summons from the Court of Móstoles on January 7. Well, the court didn’t call him to testify over the alleged crimes. Instead, the hearing focused on deciding the situation of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who currently stays with her mother. Furthermore, LOC’s report also revealed that Georgina has reportedly requested permission to travel to the United States with their daughter.

Now, as Ilia Topuria’s legal matters continue, it seems he will definitely stay out of competition for a good amount of time. Still, one challenger dreams of sharing the Octagon with the lightweight champ, and he even seems excitedly scared about it.

Justin Gaethje embraces fear while eyeing showdown with ‘El Matador’

On January 24, Justin Gaethje will face Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship in the UFC 324 main event. As per Dana White’s announcement, the winner will get a clear shot at Ilia Topuria once he returns after resolving his legal matters. So far, the Liverpudlian has looked animated about facing the lightweight champ. But now, ‘The Highlight’ has also made his feelings clear about a potential fight with the Georgian-Spaniard.

“So, it comes down to not making mistakes against a guy like that. Not eating his right hand, not walking into his right hand. His left hook, his two-three is one of the best combinations I’ve seen in this sport. It’s a beautiful challenge, and I love how scared I’ll be,” Gaethje told ESPN Deportes.

Throughout his UFC career, the former interim lightweight champion has faced literal killers. He has shared the Octagon with Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier twice, Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and now Paddy Pimblett. So, he’s clearly not scared of Topuria in that literal sense. However, Gaethje does seem understandably cautious about the lightweight champ’s power, especially after Topuria flatlined three legends back to back.

That said, whether ‘The Highlight’ takes a cautious approach or leans into violence remains to be seen when he eventually faces ‘El Matador’. Until then, do you think Gaethje can defeat ‘The Baddy’ and become a two-time interim 155 lbs champion? And when do you believe Ilia Topuria will make his comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.