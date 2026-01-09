Ilia Topuria Sets UFC Return Timeline After Winning First Legal Battle Against Giorgina Uzcategui

Ilia Topuria was present at a recent court hearing involving his ex-partner, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. Initially, it appeared as though ‘El Matador’ had been requested to appear as a witness in the ongoing court case. But the heart of the matter was the well-being of his eighteen-month-old daughter, and whether she could leave the country with her mother. Once the news broke, fans immediately started following the results with anticipation. Thankfully, the early signs point to positive news on both the personal and professional fronts.

“I’m very calm. I’m not stressed at all. I’m going to see my little girl very soon,” Topuria told Spanish media outside the courtroom, revealing he had not seen his daughter for the last four months. So, while the legal chapter in the Georgian-Spaniard’s life is still unfolding, he reportedly walked away with a key early win against his ex in their first legal hearing.

Ilia Topuria eyes comeback after winning first legal battle against ex-wife

“🚨 Ilia Topuria won his first legal battle against his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui. The court ruled in favour of Ilia Topuria, dismissing all of Giorgina’s requests to travel with their daughter from Spain to Miami. Giorgina argued that she needed to leave Spain due to online harassment. The judge dismissed this claim, noting that the flight tickets were purchased 12 days before Topuria released the statement that later sparked widespread media attention. Ilia Topuria wasn’t able to see his daughter for 4 months, to which the court declared it was the mother’s decision to prevent the father from seeing his daughter,” Championship rounds posted on X.

After Ilia Topuria won his first legal case and finally got to see his daughter after four long months, it was always going to feel like a deeply personal victory. But after that emotional win, ‘El Matador’ also shared a major update on his fighting future, instantly reigniting excitement among fans who have been waiting to see him back in action.

“Ilia Topuria is targeting a return in late spring/summer 2026, if everything goes according to plan 👀,” Championship Rounds posted.

According to the popular MMA account, the lightweight champion could return as early as late March 2026, a timeline Topuria had previously hinted at. If that window slips, his comeback could land anywhere between late June and September. Either way, the update suggests the UFC is willing to keep faith in the Georgian-Spaniard as its 155-pound king rather than rushing to strip him of the belt.

Now, with the 28-year-old plotting his return, his next opponent is likely to emerge from the UFC 324 clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. However, as Dana White has hinted, even that path is not set in stone just yet, leaving one more layer of intrigue around Topuria’s long-awaited comeback.

Dana White probably undecided on ‘El Matador’s next opponent

During the UFC 324 announcement, Dana White clearly stated that the winner of the first Paramount+ CBS headliner would earn the next shot at Ilia Topuria. That is exactly why Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are set to light up the T-Mobile Arena in what promises to be a certified banger. However, despite that clarity, there is still a layer of mystery around the next 155-pound title challenger.

“Everyone wants the winner of this fight to fight Ilia Topuria. We’ll see how that plays out throughout the year,” White said in a recent interview with CBS.

The UFC CEO’s words sound supportive, yet they also carry a hint of hesitation. Is he quietly considering an interim defense before Topuria’s comeback if the timeline stretches further than expected? It is possible. But that opens another question, too. Could Arman Tsarukyan still sneak into the picture? That seems far less likely, especially after White publicly dismissed his number one contender status.

That said, one thing feels certain. By spring or summer, the lightweight division is set to pick up serious momentum with Topuria’s return. Now the only real debate is simple and spicy. Who should ‘El Matador’ face next? Let us know in the comments section below.