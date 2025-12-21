Ilia Topuria Supports Dana White Snubbing Arman Tsarukyan in X-Rated Rant

Arman Tsarukyan’s dream of fighting for the 155 lbs title just got even more difficult. First, UFC CEO Dana White made it very clear that the Armenian still needs to work his way up. Now, reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria echoed the head honcho’s stance while aiming for the number one 155 lbs contender.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the UFC 323 post-fight presser, Dana White stated that even though Tsarukyan made a statement at UFC Qatar, he still needs to climb the ladder again to earn a title shot. The head honcho also clarified that there’s no personal animosity involved. It was just pure business. Furthermore, the 56-year-old believes ‘Ahalkalakets’ simply doesn’t deserve another opportunity after ruining his first one at UFC 311. Following that same logic, ‘El Matador’ believes the CEO snubbing Tsarukyan was the right call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria backs Dana White’s decision while ripping into Arman Tsarukyan

“So, in the end, as a promoter, you give him a chance to fight in a big promotion, to make so much money, to promote him, to put him on such a big card. So, it’s difficult to even trust him again. After that, he fights another big match and delivers a headbutt during a face-off. It doesn’t show much intelligence, and the UFC doesn’t love it,” Topuria told eldoberdanMMA in Spanish (translated).

For the unversed, the Georgian Spaniard targeted the Armenian over his history of pulling out of a fight against Islam Makhachev, while also taking a dig at Tsarukyan for headbutting Dan Hooker at the UFC Qatar face-off. According to the champ, the UFC backed him heavily by offering a massive platform and didn’t get much in return. Essentially, he was questioning the 29-year-old’s reliability.

“So, when you see that you have a person in front of you whom you’re showing love to, investing money in, and who’s giving it back to you that way, in the end, would you show him that affection? Well, that’s what they were doing. They sat down at a table and said go f— yourself, Arman,” Topuria added in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, ‘El Matador’ doubled down on his stance, this time with an X-rated rant. Still, Topuria isn’t alone in backing Dana White’s decision. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has also suggested he understands why the UFC CEO and the matchmakers made that call.

Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ILIA TOPURIA 17-0-0 of Ali-Cante, Spain defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 35-10-0-1NC of Guaruja, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil by KO in round 1 during UFC 317 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250628_zsp_o117_083 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As for Tsarukyan, it remains unclear how he’ll work his way back into the title picture, or if a fight with Ilia Topuria is even realistic. But it does appear the lightweight champion has already hinted at who he wants to face next.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘El Matador’ sends well wishes to UFC 324 headliners

On January 24, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are set to collide for the interim lightweight championship. The winner of that fight will go on to face Ilia Topuria for the undisputed title next year, or whenever the champ is done dealing with his personal situation. With that in mind, it’s pretty much cemented that ‘El Matador’s next opponent will be decided at the first Paramount+ event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White announced the fight during the Cowboys vs. Chiefs halftime show, but Topuria revealed that he was aware of the matchup well before anyone else. He also shockingly disclosed that the UFC had originally planned for him to headline the January event.

“Very good, very happy. The truth is that I had the conversation previously with the UFC. I knew what was happening. We had some discussions. Because of my personal situation, they knew I couldn’t compete in January,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes in Spanish (translated).

Now, with ‘El Matador’s January slot taken by two of the most well-known lightweight fighters, one of whom he may eventually face, the Georgian Spaniard had nothing but praise for the UFC 324 headliners, albeit with a cold warning attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me, it seems very well-deserved. For both, it’s a pretty valid title, quite well-deserved. It’s the closest the two of them will get to holding a world championship. Congratulations to both of you, but at the end of the day, they will have to deal with the real deal,” Topuria added in the ESPN Deportes interview.

As it stands, the lightweight champion appears ready to welcome either Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje next. What do you think should be the path for Arman Tsarukyan to work his way back into title contention? Let us know in the comments section below.