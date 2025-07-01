Ilia Topuria Surpasses Conor McGregor in Public Eye With $8.8B Empire Backing

Ilia Topuria is no longer just dominating inside the cage; he is also making appearances in living rooms all around the world. HBO Max has officially unveiled Los Topuria, a reality series on the UFC lightweight champion’s life, career, and rise in MMA. Coming just after his brutal first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, the timing couldn’t be better.

The show promises an inside look at the sacrifices that have led to the Spanish-Georgian’s unbeaten 17-0 record, the attitude that drives his performances, and his personal life, which ‘El Matador’ has kept private until now. However, this is not only about highlight reels and accolades.

The promotional material already hints at something more grounded: weight loss, rigorous training, and the doubt that even an undefeated warrior faces. Still, that familiar Topuria confidence remains. “I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. This is the next level of the game,” he stated after his massive win at UFC 317.

It’s the same energy that Los Topuria hopes to capture. Announcing the project, HBO Max wrote, “Behind every victory, there is a sacrifice you hadn’t seen until now. #LosTopuria, premiering soon.” Ilia Topuria’s run is not only spectacular but also historically significant.

In three fights, he has knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, three all-time greats. ‘El Matador’ doesn’t just win, but ensures to make it a finish. In terms of such dominance, the closest comparable is Jon Jones‘ early wins over four former champions: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, and Rashad Evans.

The Spanish-Georgian’s victories, however, have been accompanied by an additional layer of domination, making fans now compare him with the biggest name in MMA history, Conor McGregor. There’s hype and there’s history being made in real time—and the $8.8 billion worth entertainment mogul understands the difference, and so do the fans.

Fans believe Ilia Topuria has already dethroned Conor McGregor off the top

There’s always been a desire to crown “the next McGregor”—some larger-than-life personality who can dominate in the cage while also making headlines outside of it. Fans, however, believe Ilia Topuria has already outgrown that mold.

And not everyone still uses McGregor as a yardstick. A fan set the tone by saying, “He’s not the next Conor McGregor. He’s better than that; he’s Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria.” Another added, “Ilia is everything we thought and hoped Conor would be,” and a third firmly predicted, “Ilia will surpass Conor McGregor’s stardom.”

But this isn’t just hype. The way fans discuss ‘El Matador’ now carries weight. They are making proclamations, not projections. “Why not? We’re looking at the new face of the UFC,” stated one user, dismissing any dispute over whether he merits the attention by getting his own show.

Another user expressed similar enthusiasm: “Bro deserves the spotlight.” And as his performances improved, a fan made a daring prediction: “Future GOAT. The best boxer and wrestler in the UFC. Ground game is top as well.” Even beyond his wins, Topuria’s fans are seeing him as someone who’s playing chess, not checkers.

“Ilia makes more money out of the UFC. Bro understands the game very, very well,” a fan commented, alluding to his rising brand worth. Another person commented, “One thing about Ilia Topuria is that he understands the game. He is marketing himself and knows what to do at the right time.”

And the final word? “He’s milking it. He’s so smart.” For the time being, fans are doing more than just watching ‘El Matador’ fight. They’re watching him rise—and possibly witnessing the beginning of a new era.