Ilia Topuria wants his belt back, and he wants his revenge. And after the beating that cost him his perfect record, he wants nothing more than another crack at Justin Gaethje. The Spanish-Georgian’s 17-0 run came crashing down at UFC Freedom 250. Now, with 2027 approaching, ‘El Matador’ has only one thing on his mind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What keeps me motivated for 2027 is to get my belt back. I want to get my rematch and be a world champion again,” Topuria told JD Sports US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Justin Gaethje didn’t just beat Ilia Topuria—he absolutely wrecked him. ‘The Highlight’ stopped the Spanish-Georgian in the fourth round after Topuria’s corner decided he had absorbed enough punishment.

The defeat also came at a heavy physical cost. Ilia Topuria suffered a broken foot, a shattered nose, and injuries around both eyes during the fight. After putting together a perfect 17-0 record and winning UFC titles at both featherweight and lightweight, the 29-year-old suddenly found himself dealing with something he had never experienced before: a loss on his record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the damage and the setback, ‘El Matador’ has no intention of walking away from the loss. And considering everything the 29-year-old accomplished before his first defeat, it would be tough for the UFC to completely overlook his case for an immediate rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria is confident he can beat Justin Gaethje and become champion again. There is just one major hurdle in his way: the man holding the belt may have no interest in giving him another shot.

Justin Gaethje’s team has already dismissed the Ilia Topuria rematch

Justin Gaethje has shown little interest in an immediate rematch with Topuria despite ‘El Matador’ still being number 1 on the lightweight rankings, but his manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken things a step further. According to Abdelaziz, fans should not expect to see these two run it back anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This rematch will never happen, and I agree with him—his brother saved his life,” he reportedly wrote earlier this month. “It’s very hard to come back from the trauma of a fight like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve seen Justin do this to many people, and coming back wasn’t easy for them. Wishing him the best of luck.”

Abdelaziz was likely pointing to the damage ‘The Highlight’ inflicted on Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July 2023. The champion stopped Poirier in the second round with a brutal head kick, dropping him with the devastating shot before the fight was waved off.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Diamond’ eventually returned and picked up a win over Benoit Saint Denis, but he never quite recaptured the momentum he had before facing Justin Gaethje. Abdelaziz appears to believe Ilia Topuria could face a similar uphill battle after taking so much damage against the current champion.

If Gaethje has no interest in running things back, the UFC still has plenty of ways to keep the lightweight title picture moving. Arman Tsarukyan stands out as one of the leading contenders and would be a logical choice for the champion’s next title defense.

For Ilia Topuria, though, a different matchup could make more sense for his return. Paddy Pimblett could be an ideal opponent, especially with the bad blood between the two going back years. They have traded plenty of insults in interviews and on social media, but despite all the talk, they have never settled their differences inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Topuria-Pimblett clash would instantly bring plenty of attention to the Spanish-Georgian’s comeback and give the UFC a ready-made grudge match if Justin Gaethje chooses to move in another direction.

For now, Ilia Topuria’s priority is simply getting his body ready for a return. ‘El Matador’ completed his final medical exams in September and is targeting an April 2027 comeback, putting him on track to return to the Octagon after nearly a year away.

The Spanish-Georgian also made it clear that the defeat has done little to silence him. After completing his medical tests, he fired back at everyone who had counted him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Final medical tests done. I’m back. To all the clowns who’ve been talking s— and counting me out this whole time, here I am,” Topuria announced on X. “Now let’s see who’s got the b—-.

“Thanks to everyone for the support. Next time I’ll make sure they check Justin’s gloves so he doesn’t put anything weird on them.”

Ilia Topuria’s April target gives the UFC plenty of time to sort out the lightweight division and decide where he fits into the picture. But before any big matchup happens, the former champion still has to fully recover from the physical and mental damage of his first career loss and prove he is ready to compete at the highest level again.

Neither the April comeback nor a rematch with Justin Gaethje are official yet. Still, ‘El Matador’ knows exactly what he wants from 2027: get back in the Octagon, reclaim his belt, and settle the score with ‘The Highlight.’