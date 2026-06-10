Ilia Topuria Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Champ’s Back, Arm, Chest, and Other Inks

Ilia Topuria has some noticeable tattoos on his chest and sleeve, which many fans argue are some of the best tattoos that any UFC fighter on the roster has. The tattoos often signify their family members, loved ones, inspirations, and even the struggle to become a professional fighter. But one thing is certain. ‘El Matador’ sure loves to put ink on his body.

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The Spaniard has previously claimed that he doesn’t remember exactly how many tattoos he has on his body. This just shows how much he loves them. As he prepares to square off against Justin Gaethje at UFC White House on Saturday, June 14, at the White House South Lawn, let’s find out more about all of them.

What is the meaning of Ilia Topuria’s chest tattoo?

The tattoo on Topuria’s chest represents a tiger split down the middle. The tiger represents the Spaniard’s fighting spirit and strength inside the MMA cage. There’s also a dark figure inside the split, which appears to be Topuria himself. The tattoo on his chest reveals the two sides that he has—one being rigid and the other always ready to fight.

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Topuria’s tattoo also has a giant art of the letter ‘T’, with a crown and some wings. This tattoo seems to represent his last name. The tattoo captures the eye, especially because of the red and black colors. Meanwhile, the ‘T’ with a crown represents his goal to become the best fighter in the world.

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But did his successful MMA career motivate him to get the tattoos? Well, the lightweight champion has yet to reveal the inspiration behind his amazing tattoos. He has but one thing to say about them.

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“They are things that I liked aesthetically along the way, and I drew them.”

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However, it’s safe to say that his Georgian heritage must have played a vital role in his culture’s symbols and designs representing bravery and strength. Each design possibly showcases significant moments or lessons he has learned along the way.

They genuinely hold personal meaning and reflect his unique journey as a martial artist.

Are there any Other tattoos on Ilia Topuria’s body

The tattoo on Topuria’s arm and sleeve showcases a warrior, a wolf, and a woman. While the warrior and wolf can be interpreted as his willingness to go to war as a lone fighter, the woman could represent someone close to him. He later added a subtle text in red on his sleeve that read, “Real Hasta La Muerte.” This directly translates to “Real Until the Death.”

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And how can we forget the giant clock pinned to his arm? While the real meaning behind this piece of art is a mystery, it still remains a prominent piece that garners quite a bit of attraction towards the undefeated featherweight champion.

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What are your thoughts about the Georgian-Spanish champion’s body inks? Do you think they can intimidate Holloway in their fight? Let us know what you think in the comments below.