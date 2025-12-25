Ilia Topuria Tipped to Beat Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, and Others in UFC’s First-of-Its-Kind Race

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC is quietly drifting toward territory it has never explored before. Multiple champions from all eras and styles are vying for the same seemingly impossible goal: becoming the promotion’s first three-division champion. What seemed like a dream has started to feel real, which is what makes the debate so tense.

Conor McGregor wants history, Islam Makhachev seeks dominance, and Alex Pereira wants to leave a legacy. But, among these legendary names, one fighter stands out as the most dangerous wildcard of them all. According to Urijah Faber, Ilia Topuria might be the one destined to survive every version of that race.

Urijah Faber explains why Ilia Topuria stands apart

Urijah Faber did not base his selection on hype or time. He talked from experience. ‘The California Kid,’ who has competed effectively in several weight classes, understands how the fight changes when size, speed, and power shift. And that is precisely why Ilia Topuria caught his attention.

“I can say Ilia Topuria, with his skill set, he seems to have some crazy power that could translate to higher weight classes,” Faber told TheSchmo. He acknowledged the trade-offs that fighters make when moving up or down. Smaller warriors develop speed, and bigger ones acquire strength.

However, these advantages are only useful if the fundamentals hold. For Faber, this is where ‘El Matador’ distinguishes himself. “It really comes down to technique, willpower, and the fighting spirit,” he stated. “And I think Ilia right now, he has those.” That combination, in Faber’s opinion, is what allows power to transcend divisions without disappearing.

Ilia Topuria’s rise has been unusually clean. He vacated his featherweight title without being dethroned, then went up to win lightweight gold in June. He didn’t need a rebuilding phase or tune-ups, something that is an uncommon trajectory, even among champions. It also explains why comparisons to Conor McGregor and ‘Poatan’ aren’t flattering to everyone else.

‘The Notorious’ is chasing a third belt after a long absence. Alex Pereira relies heavily on size and striking dominance. Islam Makhachev uses a crushing system and suffocation. Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, combines it all: boxing, grappling, pressure, and a strong finishing instinct.

Ironically, the one thing holding him back isn’t competition. ‘El Matador’ has already announced that he will not return in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons related to his ongoing divorce. The pause is real, but so is the belief that when he returns, he won’t need momentum. And to keep himself pumped up, he is making sure that the trash talk doesn’t stop.

Ilia Topuria sends a warning message to Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ilia Topuria‘s confidence hasn’t faded during his time away. Even as he stepped back from competition, ‘El Matador’ kept his focus on the absolute top. Rather than waiting for the lightweight picture to settle, he continues to push for Islam Makhachev, suggesting that an interim belt winner in his own division may not be his top priority.

When speaking with Eldo Berdan MMA, the Spanish-Georgian laid out his vision clearly. He agreed that fans often associate him with striking, but he emphasized that his strongest weapon remains on the ground. ‘El Matador’ claimed that against his opponent, he would use his balance to his advantage, hurting him on the feet before finishing the job with a submission.

The sharpest part of the statement was directed at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ilia Topuria boldly declared that he would submit Makhachev in front of ‘The Eagle’ and that if the former champion attempted to interfere, he would take him out as well.

“To dominate him standing up, to give him three or four punches in the spot where I have to hit him, and then to submit him in front of Khabib, and if he wants to pass, I’ll gladly step on his head too,” he said.

It was a deliberate provocation, especially considering Khabib Nurmagomedov’s silence in this feud. And whether the matchup ever happens is uncertain; Ilia Topuria has made it clear that he has no intention of disappearing into the background, even on pause.