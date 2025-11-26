Ilia Topuria Tipped to Become “Greatest of All Time” as UFC Star Says He Can Beat Islam Makhachev at 170

Ilia Topuria’s ascent hasn’t just been impressive; it’s been cinematic. In the span of three back-to-back fights, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, three men who once seemed untouchable. That run transformed him from a feared featherweight into the UFC’s lightweight ruler and the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. And now, instead of settling into the throne, Topuria is seemingly already looking upward, to welterweight, to Islam Makhachev, and to a legacy few fighters have ever dared to chase.

What makes this all the more fascinating is the timing. Makhachev just claimed the welterweight belt at UFC 322, extending his historic run to 16 consecutive wins, tying Anderson Silva’s all-time UFC record. Topuria, meanwhile, has begun teasing a move to 170 pounds, even floating the idea of a UFC “pound-for-pound championship” if the promotion doesn’t want him jumping divisions immediately. He knows the risks. He knows the size difference. But chasing Makhachev isn’t about comfort; it’s about greatness. And according to one respected UFC veteran, that pursuit may already be justified.

Renato Moicano backs Ilia Topuria’s ambitions to chase history against Islam Makhachev

On The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran journalist asked Renato Moicano who he believed would win between Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria. Moicano barely paused before siding with the lightweight champion.

He explained that while Makhachev’s style is “very boring” (or safe, depending on how you look at it) and extremely difficult to beat, Topuria brings something rare: the ability to knock people out, wrestle with power, and threaten with submissions at the highest level. According to him, “Like if you talk about striking and grappling, wrestling, Makhachev might be better on the grappling, wrestling, but Ilia Topuria is a knockout artist and a grappler, and a submission artist.

The Brazilian star went so far as to say Topuria “could be the greatest of all times,” insisting the Georgian-Spanish star has “everything together.” Then, Helwani pushed further, asking if Topuria could actually move up and beat Makhachev at 170 pounds.

Moicano didn’t dismiss the idea, but he acknowledged the challenge and confessed on The Ariel Helwani Show, “I don’t know if he can beat Islam. I think that would be very hard, especially him being that small. He’s not big even for a lightweight, but I don’t doubt him. I don’t doubt him, you know. A guy that knocked Volkanovski out, knocked Max Holloway out, knocked Charles Oliveira out, he could possibly go to 170 and beat Makhachev. He will not be the favorite, for sure, he’ll be the underdog. But if he does that, he’s the greatest of all time, no doubt. ”

That kind of endorsement isn’t common in MMA. It takes more than power, hype, or a shiny belt. It takes a fighter who blends skill sets seamlessly, someone capable of finishing elite opponents on the feet or on the ground and doing it with confidence that borders on prophetic.

And Ilia Topuria fits that mold. His ability to read exchanges, generate knockout power at odd angles, and dominate grappling sequences has made him one of the most dangerous finishers in the sport today, as he boasts a 67% KO/TKO rate, which is staggering for the lighter divisions. But becoming the GOAT isn’t just about ability; it’s about ambition. And that may be where ‘El Matador’ separates himself from the pack!

Topuria is ready to take on Paddy Pimblett, but would prefer a “third weight class” clash against Makhachev

While most champions look down their division for challengers, Ilia Topuria is looking up. His first choice for his next fight is Islam Makhachev, now the welterweight champion after dismantling Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. But if that showdown can’t happen immediately, Topuria already has a backup plan, and it’s personal.

In a recent conversation with Alvaro Colmenaro, the lightweight king shared, “I’d like to fight Paddy if they don’t let me move up to welterweight to fight Islam. Because the fight I would really like is against Islam in the third weight class. But let’s see.”

The feud between him and ‘The Baddy’ has been simmering since their infamous hotel altercation in London. But even then, it would only be a pit stop. Topuria made it clear his real destination lies elsewhere as he continued, “Maybe I’ll have one more fight, then in summer [maybe] there’s a date when they’ll let me move up to welterweight, and I’ll fight for the third belt.”

It’s hard to argue with the confidence. Topuria’s three-fight run is one of the most remarkable in modern UFC history. But if the UFC hesitates to greenlight a full welterweight jump, Topuria has yet another idea, one that has never existed in UFC history. What is it? According to him, “Maybe they’ll create a new belt called the pound-for-pound title at a catchweight. So I’ll fight for that pound-for-pound belt. Let’s see. There’s plenty of options. Let’s see what the future holds. ”

Whether he gets Makhachev next year or has to make one more stop first, the direction is clear: Ilia Topuria isn’t chasing greatness for the sake of headlines. He’s chasing it because he believes he can reach it. And if he ever does stand across from Islam Makhachev at welterweight and wins, then Renato Moicano’s prediction won’t sound bold anymore!