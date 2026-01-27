Ilia Topuria to Sell Asset Worth $3.5 Million Amid Divorce and UFC Hiatus, Suggests Report

Ilia Topuria has been away from the octagon since winning the UFC lightweight title in June 2025. The reason behind that is his personal life, which is going through a troublesome phase as he now faces a divorce and custody battle with his separated wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. And as it seems, Topuria wants no part of their happy memories to stay with him moving forward.

‘El Matador’ met Badell in Miami in 2023. And immediately they grew fond of each other and started dating. The couple eventually married a year later in 2024, and in the same year, Topuria and Badell welcomed their daughter. And then, suddenly, everything turned upside down for the couple as they separated in August 2025. Since then, they have been going through a divorce and a custody battle, and as it seems, Topuria is considering selling a cherished asset that once symbolized their life together.

Ilia Topuria puts $3.5 million house on sale

Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui Badell lived in an exclusive gated community in Las Lomas, Spain. It is also said to be one of the most sought-after residential areas in the Community of Madrid. But according to reports from Infobae, Topuria has put that property on sale. And the value is estimated to be around $3.5 million.

Built in 2018, the asset has approximately 1,000 square meters of living space on a 2,560-square-meter plot. Apart from the property, the surroundings actually add more value to the asset. Interestingly, even renowned soccer star Thibaut Courtois has a property in the same locality.

Now, amid these personal life issues and updates, Topuria is getting ready to make a comeback. He has eyed a fight somewhere between April and June, and a possible opponent would probably be the interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The bout promises to be an electrifying, striking-heavy contest. But does Gaethje have what it takes to hand Topuria the first UFC loss?

Former UFC champion analyzes potential Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Ilia Topuria has proved his prowess in striking by delivering back-to-back knockout victories. Be it Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, or Max Holloway, all have been laid flat in the octagon by the Spaniard. Due to this reason, many in the UFC community, including former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker rates Topuria’s striking as elite.

“Ilia’s striking is leagues above everybody in the UFC. The wrestling and jiu-jitsu are there as well. His timing, his instinct to fire off, his counterattacks – he’ll make you pay for every step you take. It’s a hard fight. Things have got to change in Gaethje’s camp to make the fight competitive. The Gaethje that fought Paddy won’t beat Ilia right now,” said Whittaker on MMArcade podcast.

Although Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision, Whittaker was quite critical about the performance. Now, Gaethje’s potential bout against Topuria surely brings excitement to the fans. While ‘The Highlight’ will have another shot at the UFC gold, ‘El Matador’ will look cement his reign.

Now, it will be interesting to see when the UFC makes it official.