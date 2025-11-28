Ilia Topuria Turns On Lionel Messi as Past Comments Resurface Amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s MMA Move

Ilia Topuria rarely walks back anything he said, especially when it involves soccer’s top names. But something changed this week—not in the cage, but in the boardroom. Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the MMA world by revealing that he is now a shareholder in WOW FC, which ‘El Matador’ co-owns.

And surprise, surprise, Topuria responded quickly to the news, sharing a warm welcome that people expect from business partners, not rivals. The reaction was smooth, respectful, and almost brotherly, in stark contrast to the wrath that Topuria once hurled at Ronaldo. And that contrast is precisely what fans decided to call out when they saw the UFC lightweight champion changing his tune.

Ilia Topuria’s heated words on Ronaldo come to light again

Whether anyone saw it coming or not, the champion and the football star have joined forces in Spain’s booming MMA industry. And as you can expect, Cristiano Ronaldo’s announcement landed with global force. “I will become a shareholder of WOW FC… discipline, respect, resilience, and excellence,” he tweeted on X.

For WOW FC, it was the biggest endorsement imaginable. For ‘El Matador,’ it was a public opportunity to align himself with the most influential athlete in the world. So, his retweet caption, “Welcome to the family @Cristiano 🤝,” wasn’t just polite; it was calculated professionalism.

But before the handshakes and welcomes, the two had very different opinions of each other just last year. It all began when CR7 criticized Ilia Topuria‘s rise, saying he spoke too much and did not fight the top men in MMA. “Topuria speaks too much… he didn’t fight the top guys. If he beats Max, I will respect.”

It wasn’t playful; it was dismissive, especially coming from one of the Spanish-Georgian’s idols. And well, Topuria did not take it lightly. On Spanish radio, he responded with a viral quip that surprised even his own fanbase, as he turned towards Lionel Messi to take a dig at the former Real Madrid star.

He said, “I’m personally inviting Messi because he lives here. Cristiano can go f— himself as long as Messi is around.” So watching the same Ilia Topuria greet Ronaldo like a family member is exactly what makes this new partnership fascinating. Whatever tension existed previously has been replaced by something far more powerful: a financial relationship capable of reshaping Spain’s role in global mixed martial arts.

And if WOW FC becomes what they say it will, this unlikely truce may one day be viewed as Ilia Topuria’s wisest decision. Especially when all his focus will be on his other ventures for a while, since ‘El Matador’ has announced his decision to step away from the Octagon, at least for a short while.

Ilia Topuria rules out a return in early 2026

For all the noise surrounding his business moves, ‘El Matador’ made it clear that none of it means he’s rushing back into the Octagon. In fact, the same man who once insisted that every contender fit into his calendar is now ordering the UFC to continue forward without him, at least for the next few months. In a statement posted on X, the Spanish-Georgian said that early 2026 is officially off the table, citing personal matters that must be addressed first.

“I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year,” he announced. “I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.” He also stated that he does not want the UFC to hold the lightweight division for him. “The UFC will make the matchups needed,” he claimed.

So, while Arman Tsarukyan continues to fight for his chance and Dana White announces Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett fighting for the interim title instead, Topuria takes a step back. He stated that once his personal situation has settled, he would notify the UFC that he is ready. Until then, the belt remains on hold. And the waiting game continues.