Ilia Topuria has Paddy Pimblett firmly in his sights, and this time he is not stopping at a simple callout. The former UFC lightweight champion has laid out an entire dream card featuring some of the biggest names in the division, with ‘The Baddy’ waiting for him in the main event and a very clear message attached.

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“Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off. Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler,” he wrote on X.

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The fantasy card comes after a difficult year for Topuria. ‘El Matador’ lost his UFC lightweight title after being stopped on the stool against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in June. He then spent an extended period recovering before recently announcing that he had returned to regular training.

The Spanish-Georgian has already made it clear that he wants another opportunity against ‘The Highlight.’ However, with the champion reportedly not interested in immediately defending against him, Topuria is now willing to face his longtime rival Paddy Pimblett when he returns in the spring.

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And his latest post combines several of the biggest storylines surrounding him into one card. Ilia Topuria and ‘The Baddy’ would headline after coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter, while ‘The Highlight’ would defend his title against number 2 ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event.

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But the most unexpected part of the Spanish-Georgian’s proposal came next. He took a dig at Conor McGregor by pitting him against Michael Chandler as the final fight on the preliminary card. With ‘The Notorious’ down to the final fight of his UFC contract and already stepping up his training ahead of a potential return, Ilia Topuria’s placement is hard to miss.

Interestingly, the idea of Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett going head-to-head as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter did not actually come from ‘El Matador.’ Pimblett was the one who first floated the idea and has repeatedly insisted that their rivalry would make for must-watch television.

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During an October interview with Kolos MMA, ‘The Baddy’ explained why he believes the two would be a perfect pairing for the show.

“I think me and Ilia Topuria would be a brilliant season of The Ultimate Fighter because I’d get under his skin so much,” he said. “The Ultimate Fighter would be a very entertaining six weeks, to say the least, if it was me and him.”

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Paddy Pimblett brought up the idea again earlier this month while speaking with All Out Fighting. This time, however, he questioned whether Topuria would actually have the guts to accept the challenge.

“I just don’t think he has the balls,” he said.

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Ilia Topuria’s latest post certainly looks like his answer to that challenge. The bad blood between the two fighters goes all the way back to UFC London in 2022, when they traded heated words during a press conference.

Things escalated later at the hotel, where the rivalry reportedly turned into both men throwing bottles at each other. And the shots have kept coming even when a fight between them was nowhere close to happening.

Paddy Pimblett once claimed he had bought the red-corner stool used at the June 14 event for almost $14,000, seemingly just to get under Topuria’s skin. The story was eventually revealed to be fabricated, but it still gave ‘The Baddy’ another chance to troll his longtime rival.

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That is exactly why a season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring the two would have plenty of potential. The trash talk would practically write itself, and every episode could add another chapter to their rivalry. However, there is just one major problem with the idea.

The TUF pitch might not be the most practical one for Ilia Topuria

Filming The Ultimate Fighter typically takes around six weeks, but that is only the beginning. Post-production can take another four to five months before the episodes are ready to air, followed by roughly three months of weekly broadcasts.

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In the end, the entire process could stretch beyond 10 months before Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett finally get to settle their rivalry inside the Octagon. And that is a long time to wait for a fight that already has more than enough fuel behind it.

‘El Matador’ and ‘The Baddy’ are both major attractions on their own, while their years of bad blood have already created plenty of interest in a potential matchup. They hardly need an entire reality-show season to sell the fight.

For Ilia Topuria, though, there is something much bigger on the line than settling a personal rivalry. If he returns in April and gets past Pimblett, he could immediately put himself back in the lightweight title picture.

With Justin Gaethje not interested in defending against ‘El Matador’ next, a convincing win over ‘The Baddy’ could give the former champion the momentum he needs to force his way back into the conversation. This would make another run at lightweight gold before the end of 2027 suddenly look realistic.

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For now, though, his bizarre dream card has made one thing perfectly clear: Ilia Topuria already knows exactly who he wants to fight, who he wants to see fighting for the title, and who no longer seems to be a main card level attraction.