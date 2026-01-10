Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev Has the UFC Community Divided

One of UFC’s biggest fights remains a clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev. Both fighters have shown openness to the potential clash, even though their weight classes remain different. Makhachev has hinted that if Topuria comes up to 170, there’s no reason for the fight not to happen. But the big question remains: who would win?

While social media remains ever contested on the matter, arguing whether Topuria’s boxing or Makhachev’s grappling will come out on top, the reality is anyone’s guess. To add some clarity on the matter, experts are plenty, but none like Arman Tsarukyan, who may someday end up fighting Ilia Topuria and Bo Nickal, a very decorated wrestler.

Arman Tsarukyan claims The MMA Guru knows nothing about MMA

The Armenian recently appeared on Adin Ross’ Kick stream with The MMA Guru on the side. The trio got to talking about why Makhachev vs. Topuria didn’t happen before. Of course, Makhachev went up to welterweight as Topuria came to lightweight, but the interesting conversation began when Guru claimed Ilia Topuria can beat Makhachev.

“You think Topuria can beat Islam?” Tsarukyan asked, looking shocked to hear the very idea. Guru, however, was confident about his prediction on the mega fight. “Yeah, at 170 no, at 155 yes,” Guru responded. This appeared to have brought out a dismissive response from Tsarukyan. “You don’t know s—t about MMA,” Tsarukyan snapped during the video.

Tsarukyan, of course, was snubbed for the interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, scheduled to unfold later this month. The winner of this fight will end up facing Ilia Topuria down the line for the undisputed lightweight title. Topuria was snubbed even though he was the No.1 contender in the division.

Regardless, not everyone shares Tsarukyan’s prediction for the mega fight.

Bo Nickal predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

The three-time NCAA Division I Wrestling Champion recently appeared in an interview with Helen Yee, where he was pressed about the Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight. “It’s tough. I think that Ilia’s skill set, what he’s able to do striking-wise, as well as the grappling, he’s probably the pound-for-pound number one guy in the world for me,” Nickal told Yee.

He praised Islam’s grappling and the size advantage he may have if the fight happens at 170. However, that isn’t enough for Nickal to give the fight to Makhachev. “I gotta go [with] Ilia, just because the well-roundedness and the striking, the power, I think it’ll translate up weight,” Nickal added. “Obviously, we’ve seen that with his last fight, so yeah, that’d be my pick.”

It appears even the experts in MMA aren’t completely aligned on who the winner will be when two behemoths like Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria come face to face. But what about you?