Ilia Topuria Warned as Charles Oliveira Gets Blueprint to Ruin UFC 317 Dream

“I fought against Justin Gaethje, and everyone said he was the guy who hit harder, and when I did, he went down,” Charles Oliveira said during a recent Full Violence interview. Claiming that his size and power at lightweight would be a serious problem for a former 145er like Ilia Topuria. And honestly, can you blame him? The Brazilian has faced the likes of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. And proved that he can pack some serious power of his own.

‘El Matador’ also got a whiff of Oliveira’s newfound confidence, and he fired back with his own threat. Topuria brushed off his opponent’s claims while talking to Kevin Iole and mentioned, “That’s very, very wishful thinking.” So, the drama is getting hot before the UFC 317 main event. Topuria is receiving all the support on the odds, and people are backing him. However, Oliveira gets a blueprint to defeat his undefeated opponent from a prominent UFC analyst.

Luke Thomas offers key advice to Charles Oliveira to beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Looking at the fiery exchanges between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, it wouldn’t be surprising if they go toe-to-toe from the opening bell. Much like Holloway vs. Gaethje at UFC 300. But with ‘El Matador’ starching two legends back-to-back, many believe trading in the pocket might not be the smartest move. That’s why experts like Luke Thomas think leaning on Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu could be the key to breaking Topuria’s menacing pressure and a perfect way to victory.

Thomas told Submission Radio, “You can’t just do one thing. You have to have strategies in multiple ways. But one key I’d say, cornerstone of the strategy I would have, would be, back takes, back exposures, creating back exposure. Shooting a takedown just to get to the hips. They are probably going to try and stuff it. But, finding a way to get a body lock, a body lock trip. Anything out of that? Anyway, to manipulate his weight, he has to use his hands to defend.”

That would definitely be a solid strategy. Oliveira currently holds the record for most submissions in UFC history, and that’s thanks to his masterful jiu-jitsu skills. But securing a takedown won’t be easy against Topuria, who has a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. While the Georgian-Spaniard hasn’t used it extensively. He did show glimpses by taking down Holloway at UFC 308.

Still, ‘Do Bronx’ can create scrambles and work his way to the back. Something that should be part of the overall game plan. However, if you ask Ilia Topuria, he’s not the slightest bit worried about what Charles Oliveira brings to the table, as he’s confident he’ll get the job done with a first-round finish anyway.

Topuria unfazed by Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu threat

Charles Oliveira has become a new standard in the UFC. Right alongside Demian Maia, when it comes to using jiu-jitsu with relentless offense. ‘Do Bronx’ is definitely formidable on the ground, but he’s also capable of taking the back from a standing position. Just like he did against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. But Ilia Topuria holds a completely different belief. The former featherweight champion claims he has the edge in the grappling exchanges.

‘El Matador’ during the Las Vegas media interaction, stated, “To be honest. I think I have the advantage in the grappling game also. I feel and I know that I’m better than him in the ground game. We’ll see how the fight goes. Because if I have to submit to him, I have all the abilities to do that also. So, we’ll see.”

So far, Ilia Topuria has displayed insane boxing skills inside the Octagon. But it’ll be interesting to see how he handles Charles Oliveira’s elite BJJ. The Georgian-Spaniard did face Bryce Mitchell, who has a solid mastery of jiu-jitsu. But that fight showed a different route. Instead of engaging in a grappling chess match, the former 145-pound king used brute power to dominate. Rather than trying to outwork Mitchell on the ground.

UFC 317 is shaping up to be a massive proving ground, where a lot of questions will be asked and answered with equal force. With that being said, who do you have winning the headliner of this coveted International Fight Week showdown? Drop your pick in the comments below!