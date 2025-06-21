Ilia Topuria Warned by Ignacio Bahomendes Ahead of UFC Baku Fight Against Rafael Fiziev

Ilia Topuria is just seven days away from potentially capturing the vacant lightweight crown, as the former featherweight king prepares to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 29. But even before stepping into the Octagon, ‘El Matador’ already has a new challenger calling his name. Rising lightweight contender Ignacio Bahamondes — who takes on veteran Rafael Fiziev today at Crystal Hall in the heart of Azerbaijan’s capital — has made it clear he’s keeping one eye on Topuria.

With a high-stakes bout that could catapult him into the top 10, Ignacio Bahamondes isn’t short on confidence. Ahead of the fight, he boldly stated: “No judges needed,” envisioning a decisive finish over Fiziev. Now, focusing on future fights, ‘La Jaula’ has revived talk of a potential fight with Ilia Topuria—referencing a statement he made months ago, long before the Georgian’s matchup with Oliveira was confirmed.

In a conversation with Danny Segura, the host asked, “Apart from just wanting to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere — is there something about that fight that you like?” Ignacio Bahamondes stood firm in his earlier stance, calling it an“interesting fight.” He broke down why, pointing to the size disparity between them,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Just starting with the looks and the physicality — I’m really tall, and Ilia is really small — so it would be an interesting matchup. I think I have everything it takes to win against him. When I said that back in Mexico, I meant it — I’d be more than happy to welcome him to the lightweight division.”

AD

Ignacio Bahamondes was the lightweight champion of the LUX Fighting League before he made it to the world’s top MMA stage. His breakthrough performance occurred at DWCS 4.2, where he knocked out Edson Gomez with a spectacular, highlight-reel kick that sent Gomez sprawling to the ground. He was instantly recognised as a potential Knockout of the Year contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Ignacio Bahamondes’ dream opponent?

Like many young fighters, Ignacio Bahamondes had a dream opponent. For him, that dream was to one day share the Octagon with Dustin Poirier. But that wish is set to go unfulfilled, as the former UFC interim lightweight champion prepares to retire next month at UFC 318, in his hometown of New Orleans. The event promises to be a full-circle moment for Poirier, who will hang up his gloves in the very place where his fighting journey began.

In what could be his final appearance, Poirier is set to face Max Holloway in a trilogy showdown — aiming to close the chapter with a clean 3-0 sweep over ‘Blessed.’ Among the new generation climbing the UFC ranks, ‘La Jaula’ has always admired Poirier — not just for his achievements inside the cage, but for the heart, grit, and legacy he represents. Though he fully supports Poirier’s decision to retire, he still wonders about what might have been.

Speaking from the heart, Ignacio Bahamondes shared,”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Dustin’s always been a fighter I watched,” Ignacio Bahamondes said. “I always like his style. He goes forward, he never gives up. I like his style. I would love to share octagon with him. It was one of my dream fights. I’m kind of sad he’s retiring, but it’s OK. That means he’s understanding this game needs new people, and I think I’m one of them.”

With performances that continue to turn heads, Ignacio Bahamondes is steadily climbing the ranks. But here’s the question — could the rising Chilean prospect one day be a legitimate threat to Ilia Topuria? What do you think about Bahamondes’ future in the UFC? Drop your thoughts below!