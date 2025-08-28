Ilia Topuria’s Camp Delivers Grim Update as Justin Gaethje Fight News Steals Spotlight

UFC fans buzzed this week over rumors that lightweight champion Ilia Topuria might face Justin Gaethje for his first title defense—but his manager slammed the speculation as “bullsh-t.” The chatter started on Tuesday, when reports suggested a Topuria vs. #5-ranked Gaethje fight could headline UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. As the story spread rapidly online, Topuria’s manager, Lukasz Orzel, addressed it on Instagram.

Although he later deleted the post, Lukasz Orzel confirmed that Ilia Topuria has not received any fight offers and is simply maintaining his training routine. ‘El Matador’, fresh off his victory over former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June, holds the distinction of being the UFC’s undefeated two-division champion. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje’s team has reportedly been lobbying for a potential showdown. Now, Topuria’s manager has delivered the latest disappointing update, putting those hopes on hold.

Ilia Topuria will not face Justin Gaethje at UFC 322, says Ilia Topuria’s manager

Ilia Topuria’s manager, Lukasz Orzel, quickly dismissed recent rumors in an interview with Red Corner MMA: “A fake news page posted a fabricated picture and then deleted it, but other outlets ran with it. They need to start checking their sources. Ilia isn’t in camp and hasn’t received any fight offers. He’s simply staying in shape, as he always does.” UFC 322 is shaping up to be the biggest card of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

Multiple insiders have noted that Gaethje is indeed pushing for a marquee fight before year’s end, but the UFC traditionally pairs champions with top-ranked contenders on winning streaks. Gaethje is 2–2 in his last four bouts, which makes his case shakier compared to names like Arman Tsarukyan. That context explains why Topuria’s team was quick to shut down the talk.

Last year, Jon Jones headlined against Stipe Miocic, drawing record-breaking pay-per-view numbers and live gate revenue at the iconic Madison Square Garden. With UFC 322 now the only major card remaining this year, the excitement is already building. While Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje rumors continue to circulate, speculation around Islam Makhachev facing reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena has also reached a fever pitch.

Makhachev could make his highly anticipated lightweight debut against Della Maddalena at UFC 322, although the bout has yet to receive official confirmation from Dana White and the UFC. Earlier this month, Khabib Nurmagomedov mentioned the potential matchup during a religious gathering in New York. Separately, Makhachev has expressed his desire to fight at Madison Square Garden, adding to the event’s intrigue.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Topuria vs Gaethje rumors with disappointment

The rumored Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje matchup has MMA fans buzzing, but former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal isn’t sold on the idea. Beyond the hype, Masvidal sees serious risks for Gaethje, a veteran who has already endured years of grueling battles. Taking on ‘El Matador’, widely regarded as one of the UFC’s most technically precise strikers, could put ‘The Highlight’s health—and career—on the line.

Ilia Topuria has earned high praise from coaching legends like Teddy Atlas and has cemented himself as one of the division’s deadliest strikers. He’s showcased his skills against elite opponents such as Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and most recently Charles Oliveira. Looking ahead, Topuria’s next potential challengers include Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Paddy Pimblett, keeping the division on edge.

Masvidal weighed in on the matchup in a recent interview, delivering a blunt warning: “Justin Gaethje, he gets mopped by Ilia, don’t do it. I know all the Bud Light-drinking Americans love him. But bro, you’re gonna get this guy slaughtered and concussed worse than before. He’s gonna leave there looking straight like Homer Simpson. I think that’s a bad fight for him.”

Masvidal’s blunt take has sparked debate among MMA fans. Could Gaethje withstand a clash with ‘El Matador’ inside the Octagon, or would Ilia Topuria’s precision striking prove too much? Looking ahead, who makes the most sense as Topuria’s next big challenge? Share your predictions and weigh in on what could be one of the division’s most electrifying potential matchups.