Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Coach Makes Headlines After Allegedly Hitting 18 Y.O. at Local Tournament

Not too long ago, Ilia Topuria and his former coach, Jorge Climent, made headlines when the lightweight champion decided to part ways with Climent Club. Now, ‘El Matador’s former coach is back in the news, but for all the wrong reasons. Climent seems to have crossed a line with a teenager, rumored to be one of his former students.

Ilia Topuria’s exit from the Climent Club was characterized as a mutual and respectful decision. He held no grudges against his former coach. However, the reality surrounding Jorge Climent might be different, and it seems he may not hold much affection for his former students. Video footage is making waves on social media, showing Topuria’s former coach delivering a slap to a teenager, believed to be about 18 years old.

Well, the video clip was a brief one, and the faces of the people involved in the incident, which took place in a local tournament, weren’t very clear. But speculations claim that it is Ilia Topuria’s former coach who raised his hand on the teenager, who is also rumored to be one of his old students. Despite that, for now, the claim of Jorge Climent being the one is an alleged one.

Well, unlike his former coach, Ilia Topuria has never found himself in such a messy situation where he’s gotten physical or slapped someone from his team. But Jorge Climent is not the only one who has had altercations with students. Even popular coach Rafael Cordeiro also got into an altercation, and that too, with a student who’s a UFC Hall of Famer.

Years before Ilia Topuria’s coach’s alleged altercation, Rafael Cordeiro slapped a UFC Hall of Famer

In 2012, former UFC champion, Hall of Famer and GOAT contender, Anderson Silva, spoke about an incident he had with Rafael Cordeiro at Chute Boxe in his biography. Apparently, he was once going through a difficult financial struggle, and he was making ends meet by taking jiu-jitsu classes. However, head coach Rafael Cordeiro wanted to end the classes, and even slapped Silva, which wasn’t an expected move.

Well, the slap appeared to be the breaking point for Anderson Silva, as ‘The Spider’ would wait outside his gym for Rafael Cordeiro, and that too, with a shotgun in his hand. However, people would talk the Hall of Famer out of that idea to shoot the coach, and calm him down. Silva was certainly not proud of his actions, as he wrote, “That was a phase in my life in which I had nothing but the gift God gave me to give classes and I almost did a foolish [thing],” in his book.

Well, we don’t have any concrete details about what went down between Ilia Topuria’s ex-coach and the eighteen-year-old. The people in the video clip are not yet identified by any big media outlet, and for that, we’ll have to wait for further developments. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.