Ilia Topuria’s Physiotherapist Reveals Only Problem Threatening His White House Fight

Most fighters entering a bout of this magnitude are dealing with injuries, setbacks, or, at the very least, some visible wear and tear. Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, isn’t facing any of that. As he prepares for his White House fight with Justin Gaethje, the only thing slowing him down or threatening a fight cancellation on his end isn’t damage—it’s something considerably more subtle.

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According to his physiotherapist, ‘El Matador’ is entering the fight in near-perfect condition.

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“Ilia has a privileged genetic makeup,” he said. “Ilia currently has no injuries! All of Ilia’s training sessions are primarily about intensity and are truly grueling. To tell the truth, he has a privileged genetic makeup, which is why he recovers so quickly.

However, the training intensity is so intense that even the ‘demigods’ eventually need to make a pit stop. This situation mainly leads to fatigue.”

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Despite having little to no injury, Ilia Topuria’s camp has been focused on managing accumulated exhaustion—working on muscle recovery to maintain peak performance.

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“As you can see, we’re currently working on pain points, loosening the most loaded muscles, and trying to keep the muscle condition at the best possible level,” he added. “For an elite athlete, this is almost the most important thing.

“In Ilia’s case, he has very few injuries or none at all. It’s more about fatigue that accumulates day by day.”

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And that’s what makes this situation interesting. Ilia Topuria isn’t dealing with injuries like most champions preparing for a title fight. Instead, he’s fighting against the demands of his own preparation—a camp so intense that even a fighter with “privileged genetics” needs to slow down.

Given his recent success, including wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, that might be the only problem capable of standing in his way. Because if fatigue is the biggest concern, then for everyone else in the division, that’s probably not good news. As for Justin Gaethje, a former interim welterweight champion believes he’s walking into a slaughterhouse.

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Justin Gaethje could be in for a long night against Ilia Topuria

That idea of fatigue being Topuria’s only concern doesn’t exactly reassure his opponent. If anything, that makes the matchup even more risky for Justin Gaethje, who is entering a bout in which momentum, timing, and form all seem to favor the champion.

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According to Colby Covington, the imbalance might become extremely obvious on fight night.

“You’d think that there’d maybe be some favorable matchups for the Americans,” Covington told Daniel Cormier. “To send Gaethje out there to get slaughtered by Topuria, who’s the best fighter on the planet right now? No one can dispute that.

“The way he’s finishing these guys like Holloway, Volkanovski, and Oliveira, he’s just on another level right now, and he’s in his prime. Gaethje is on his way down, and there’s no beating Father Time.”

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‘Chaos’ believes that Ilia Topuria’s prime may simply be too much to handle. It’s a harsh assessment, but it accurately reflects how dominant the champion has looked recently. And if that version of ‘El Matador’ shows up at the White House, this won’t just be a title fight; it could turn into something far more one-sided than expected.