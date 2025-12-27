Ilia Topuria’s Son Submits Merab Dvalishvili in Viral Clip Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To

Merab Dvalishvili, fresh off a brutal year and halfway around the world in Madrid, just found himself face-to-face with an opponent no one expected—and the internet quickly did what it does best. With Ilia Topuria on hiatus and concerns circling around belts, futures, and friendships, one lighthearted encounter in what seemed to be a hotel lobby quickly turned into content.

Fans were not just witnessing a six-year-old wrestle a UFC contender. They were projecting narratives, legacies, and jokes onto every second of it, as the future of MMA just made the Georgian tap out during the impromptu sparring session that went viral.

Ilia Topuria’s son overpowers Merab Dvalishvili

The video shows Merab Dvalishvili and Hugo Topuria facing off like it’s fight night, complete with a staredown before the wrestling begins. Hugo jumps on a guillotine, knocks ‘The Machine’ down, throws slow, playful blows, and repeats; this time forcing a tap.

The Georgian, too, sells it well, raising the child’s hand, dancing with him, and letting the moment belong entirely to Ilia Topuria’s son. It was harmless fun, but fans read far more into it. Some reactions leaned right into the humor, with no mercy.

“Tapped out by a child, Merab just isn’t good,” one fan chuckled. Another went even further: “Quit and choked away from conciseness by a baby who was conceived 7 years ago.” The exaggeration was the point, and the internet embraced it.

Others interpreted the clip as a symbolic passing of the torch. “Merab just lost a sparring match to the future,” one user wrote. Another responded, “Merab already losing to the next generation.” The praise didn’t end there. “Ilia Topuria’s legacy is loading.”

Then came the admiration, which was half mocking and half impressed. “Topuria showing why they call him the nightmare in the cage,” a fan commented. Another added, “Topuria showing no mercy 😤🔥 That tap was brutal!” A third focused on technique: “Kid throwing a guillotine like Dustin Poirier.” Even when the fans were joking, they couldn’t help but note how natural it all looked.

Of course, not everyone bought it. A few tried jokingly to be the voice of reason, or at least skepticism. “I suspect this is a fake or staged video,” one commenter wrote. Another used a slow-motion replay: “If you slow it down, you can see it doesn’t connect cleanly, and Merab takes a dive.” Even in a joke, the fight analysis never truly stops.

In the end, that’s why the clip worked. It was not about competition, rankings, or records. It was about two fighters, a child, and a scene that reminded fans that there is still humanity behind the hype. Merab Dvalishvili got tapped by Hugo Topuria. And for a brief moment, the MMA world forgot about titles and just enjoyed the show. However, it is worth noting that The Machine is not training with Hugo alone.

Dvalishvili shares training update with Ilia Topuria

While Merab Dvalishvili did hang out with Ilia Topuria‘s son, that doesn’t mean he is out there chilling in Spain. Away from the noise surrounding fight week and the future, Merab Dvalishvili linked up with Ilia Topuria in Madrid, where they’re spending time exploring the city but also in the gym.

Despite suffering a devastating year-end setback, ‘The Machine’ has not slowed down. Still showing bruises from his bantamweight title fight with Petr Yan at UFC 323, he’s back to doing what he does best: grinding through sessions and staying active. There’s no sense of him waiting for an opportunity. Training continues regardless of what the standings look like.

And what better way to train than to learn a few striking and boxing tricks from none other than ‘El Matador’? And it is worth noting that training together is beneficial for the former bantamweight as well as the current lightweight champion.

While Ilia Topuria’s situation is different, the intent looks to be the same. Despite his delayed return and personal matters still ongoing, he has not stopped training. Working with someone like the Georgian helps him maintain his rhythm without forcing a timeline.