Ilia Topuria’s Strong Three-Word-Message to Paddy Pimblett Decoded by Insider

What once seemed like a buried feud between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett has suddenly reignited. After months of silence, the rivalry flared back up this week when former UFC featherweight champion took a direct shot at the Brit during a recent interview. “Who the f–k is Paddy Pimblett right now? Honestly, if I could choose a fight, I’d fight him because I hate him,” said’El Matador’, who also labeled the 30-year-old Liverpudlian as a “pain in the a–.”

The tension between the two dates back to 2022 at UFC London, where they nearly came to blows in a hotel lobby. The spark? An old tweet from Paddy Pimblett about the Georgia-Russia war—something that deeply offended Ilia Topuria and escalated the conflict to personal levels. Things appeared to cool off earlier this year when the two crossed paths once again during another UFC London event, this time supporting their respective teammates. On stage, they exchanged smiles and even shared a high five—an interaction that had fans thinking the beef was over.

But with today’s explosive comments, it’s clear the animosity never really left. Many now believe that it was simply the presence of UFC CEO Dana White and CBO Hunter Campbell that kept the hostility in check that day. Weighing in on the situation, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen offered his take during a recent episode of his YouTube channel, breaking down Ilia Topuria’s statement and what it could mean going forward.

“Nobody’s come out and told the world, ‘I want to fight him—win or lose—because I hate him.’ Ilia got a point today. Ilia did a very good job. But I promise you—it will not go unanswered. And when Paddy does answer… I’ll see you guys back right here.”

Ilia Topuria is preparing for what could be the defining moment of his career: a shot at becoming a two-division champion. He’s set to headline UFC 317, where he’ll take on former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira for the recently vacated belt. Oliveira, aiming to reclaim gold, is chasing history as a two-time champion himself.

If the Georgian-Spanish emerges victorious—and Paddy Pimblett keeps his unbeaten streak alive—the two may be on a collision course. Should things unfold according to ‘the Baddy’s plan, a long-awaited showdown between the rivals could soon become a reality.

Ian Garry calls Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett one of the “biggest fights”

UFC welterweight standout Ian Garry believes a potential showdown between Georgian sensation Ilia Topuria and British star Paddy Pimblett could be one of the biggest fights in the sport’s recent history. Both fighters remain undefeated and have carried a simmering rivalry that dates back to UFC London 2022—when a heated altercation broke out at a hotel, reportedly after ‘The Baddy’ threw a hand sanitizer bottle at ‘El Matador’.

That fiery moment sparked a real grudge, one that has only grown more intense over time thanks to their outspoken personalities and sharp trash talk. With Topuria now fully transitioned to the lightweight division and set to challenge former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 317, and Paddy Pimblett just one win away from entering the title picture himself, the possibility of the two finally clashing feels more realistic than ever.

Amid all the buzz, Ian Garry shared his excitement in a recent interview with Covers.com, seeing massive potential in a Topuria vs. Pimblett bout,

“Paddy’s been phenomenal. You can’t give nothing but praise to what he’s done and how he’s done it. He’s gone out there. He’s backed up everything he said. He’s beaten and is beating everyone that’s been put in front of him and he’s looked great… Paddy and Ilia is a massive, massive fight if that happens down the line. It’s going to be so big, so big. I reckon that’s a stadium [fight]. That’ll be one of the biggest fights we’ve ever seen.”

So, what’s your take on Ian Garry’s claim? Could a showdown between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett truly be that big—perhaps even bigger than a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash? Share your thoughts below.