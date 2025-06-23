Ilia Topuria’s Triple Champ Dream Gets Reality Check After Islam Makhachev Ambition Revelation

“No, man. I’m tired of giving chances to small guys,” said Islam Makhachev last month, dismissing the 5’7″ Ilia Topuria and any idea of defending his lightweight title against the former featherweight champion. The Russian was quick to brush off ‘El Matador’s ambition to dethrone him, writing him off simply because of his size. Undeterred, Topuria set his sights firmly on the reigning champ, determined to prove he belongs at the top of the lightweight division. But fate, as it often does in MMA, had other plans.

A major shake-up in the welterweight division shifted the narrative entirely. Then-170 champion Belal Muhammad suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Jack Della Maddalena late last year, abruptly ending his title reign. That upset cleared a path for Islam Makhachev to pursue double-champ status and move up to welterweight — especially with Muhammad, his close friend, no longer holding the belt. Makhachev moved up, left the 155lb title vacant.

That set the stage for a new championship clash: Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria, scheduled for this weekend at UFC 317. However, ‘El Matador’ enters the matchup with questions hanging over him. He hasn’t competed at lightweight in nearly three years, his last fight in the division was against Jai Herbert at UFC London. Still, the Georgian has remained as bold as ever. In a recent interview, he stirred controversy by declaring,

“I don’t care. Anyways, I’m gonna put both belts on my shoulders. If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure, I’m going to push for that shot also.”

The bold statement quickly caught fire, especially on Reddit, where fans began debating how a 5’7″ fighter like Ilia Topuria might stack up in a division loaded with large-framed killers, names like Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Kamaru Usman. While Topuria’s ambition is grabbing headlines, fans online are delivering a harsh dose of reality to the undefeated Spanish-Georgian star.

Ilia Topuria’s bold three-division quest draws fan backlash

Ilia Topuria has quickly risen as one of the biggest breakout stars for Dana White & Co., drawing comparisons to what Conor McGregor once was for the UFC. Since his debut, ‘El Matador’ has built a fierce reputation as a knockout machine, known for his explosive striking and relentless ground-and-pound. In just six featherweight appearances, the Georgian earned a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, which he capitalized on with a devastating knockout to claim the belt.

He followed that up with a dominant first title defense, dismantling the 5’11” BMF champion Max Holloway at UFC 308. The performance silenced critics who questioned his size, proving that while he may appear “tiny” to some, his skill set is anything but small. Still, not everyone is convinced. One fan cast doubt on Ilia Topuria’s potential in higher weight classes, writing, “Frame matters. Belal is 5’10. Brady wrestlefucks Ilia. Shavkat destroys Ilia. JDM destroys Ilia. Name any of them top caliber welterweights — Ilia stands… no chance.”

Although just 5’7″, Ilia Topuria made an early statement at lightweight in 2022 by knocking out the 6’1″ Jai Herbert in brutal fashion. However, critics pointed out that Herbert wasn’t a top-tier contender. As one fan put it, “It’s not even about skill, his frame is on the smaller end at lightweight and it’s tiny at welterweight.” Others have urged Topuria to take one step at a time, suggesting he should first focus on the lightweight division. One fan advised, “He needs to have 2 first before going for 3.”

Another echoed that sentiment more bluntly, “How about you worry about beating Charles first. That’s not a given at all.” Ilia Topuria now gears up to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317, live from the T-Mobile Arena. Despite the criticism, oddsmakers have him listed as the favorite thanks to his undefeated record and highlight-reel finishes. But Oliveira, the former champion with 46 professional fights and a 12-fight win streak under his belt before losing to Islam Makhachev in 2022, still commands massive support.

One fan confidently predicted, “Du Bronx will send him back to FW, you’ll see.” Skepticism around Ilia Topuria’s future at welterweight continues, with another fan remarking, “He has zero chance of beating top 5 guy at 170.” Unbothered, Ilia Topuria remains locked in on his mission, aiming to win the lightweight strap and keep his dream alive of becoming the UFC’s first-ever triple champion. Meanwhile, the trash talk continues. In a throwback to McGregor-style taunting, a fan mocked the Georgian with, “Little ding dong of a thing he is…”

