Ilia Topuria’s UFC Gameplan Shamed as Caio Borralho Flaunts Fighting Nerds’ Winning Approach

MMA is evolving at lightning speed. While some fighters still chase shortcuts, top gyms and coaches are taking a radically different path, leaning on technology, data, and analytics. With the arrival of AI, this trend has accelerated, giving fighters smarter ways to train and strategize. While many gyms continue to rely on traditional methods, UFC stars like Ilia Topuria have turned technology into a central pillar of their game.

For instance, Ilia Topuria, recently unveiled his ‘hidden nuke’ with his data analytics team. The charts track every strike his opponents have ever thrown in the UFC and against whom. According to Topuria, when he bases his strategy on these numbers, it becomes nearly impossible to lose. Additionally, ‘El Matador’s team studies fights from the opponent’s perspective, searching for weaknesses they might exploit in him.

Caio Borralho breaks down the tech tricks that give Fighting Nerds the edge for UFC Paris

Yet, even with Topuria’s cutting-edge methods, Brazil’s Fighting Nerds remain one step ahead. As the UFC Paris headline clash against Nassourdine Imavov on September 6 approaches, Fighting Nerds founder and middleweight standout Caio Borralho shared the team’s approach during a chat with welterweight legend Kamaru Usman on his Pound for Pound podcast:

“We have a data scientist who does videos for us for every pattern that the guys have—beginning of the rounds… So, if a guy is good in a one-two, we get 10 fights, cut them, and put them together in one video. A lot of the time, that’s how he does the one-two. That way, we can see better how they prepare to do what they want, what are the patterns, and what triggers them.”

By rejecting purely traditional training, Fighting Nerds shatter stereotypes. Under the guidance of Pablo Sucupira and elite mentors like Demian Maia, Wagner Mota, and Flavio Alvaro, their philosophy is clear: fight smarter, not harder. Crafting tailored game plans for each opponent is non-negotiable.

Caio Borralho added further insight into their meticulous preparation: “So, we prepare ourselves and leave the fight before the fight a lot…train the positions of the fight separately. We do the beginning of the rounds 10–20 times each training session. We do fence work the same way—10–20 times, just in the same positions the guys like to use, focusing on their strengths and weaknesses.”

As the gym grew, so did its roster. Rising stars like Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, and Michał Oleksiejczuk joined, adding fresh talent and hunger to the mix. What truly sets Fighting Nerds apart is their data-driven approach. Forget the old-school methods—this team relies on analytics and strategic planning to craft fight plans tailored to each opponent. It’s a methodology that doesn’t just work—it commands respect, even from UFC legends.

UFC legend names Borralho as the most “special” Fighting Nerd

With less than a day to go until UFC Paris lands in the “City of Light,” all eyes are on the headline bout: local favorite Nassourdine Imavov versus Brazil’s Caio Borralho. Both fighters will leave everything in the Octagon, battling fiercely for a chance at the No. 1 contender spot in the middleweight division. But the stakes don’t end with personal ambition.

In the co-main event, another France-versus-Brazil showdown unfolds as Benoît Saint-Denis takes on Maurício Ruffy in the lightweight division. Together, these matchups highlight not only national pride but also the reputation of their gyms—most notably Borralho and Ruffy’s Fighting Nerds team. The matchups have even captured the attention of UFC legends.

Former champion Henry Cejudo recently praised Caio Borralho on his Pound for Pound podcast: “I do believe that’s why, out of all the Fighting Nerds, Caio is the most special—because he uses wrestling. He has that spear double where he’s able to take these dudes down. So, as I’m looking at this fight, Kamaru, I’ve got to go with the Fighting Nerds. I’ve got to go with Caio Borralho.”

Cejudo's endorsement raises an intriguing question: could "The Natural," already the standout of the Fighting Nerds, rise to become one of the promotion's most influential and dominant stars?