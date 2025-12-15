Ilia Topuria’s UFC Title at Risk After Personal Break Turns Worse With “Extortion” Claim

Not many people thought much when Ilia Topuria initially announced his hiatus for the first quarter of 2026. The UFC, meanwhile, appeared to have understood ‘El Matador’s issue and wasted no time in setting up an interim title bout for UFC 324. Amidst this, the lightweight champion has opened up about the delicate situation he’s in from a personal standpoint.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The issue at hand appears to stem from Ilia Topuria‘s separation from his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, who’s also the mother of the UFC star’s young daughter. The Georgian-born Spanish double champion explained that things have become very legal while revealing a concerning statement about being extorted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria reveals the real reason behind his silence

Ilia Topuria revealed that deciding to step away from the fighting world wasn’t easy for him. But he wanted to sort out his personal issues before making his return. Topuria claims that he had been facing “financial demands” from his former partner under the false pretense of domestic violence. However, he claims to have evidence to prove that he’s done nothing wrong.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion-it is a matter of evidence,” Ilia Topuria said on Instagram.

“All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilia Topuria (@iliatopuria) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ilia Topuria also explained that he chose to stay tight-lipped about his situation because it could have affected his children. He finally decided to open up about it because of one big reason. Topuria believes that there is a false narrative going around that could damage his reputation. Now that Topuria has explained his situation, he’s not willing to make any more comments unless the whole debacle comes to an end through legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence. Out of respect for my children and the ongoing legal proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements. I respectfully ask that speculation be avoided and that my family’s privacy be honored during this sensitive time,” Topuria added.

This revelation does raise doubts about Ilia Topuria’s future as a UFC champion. That’s because Paddy Pimblett, who shares a fierce rivalry with ‘El Matador’, believes that there is a chance that the lightweight kingpin gets forced to vacate the belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy Pimblett has no issues with Topuria

With Ilia Topuria out of action, Dana White set up the interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. The interim belt only came into play because the Georgian-Spaniard mentioned stepping down for the first quarter of 2026. But given his recent statement, he could be out for a longer period, and that might be a bit too long for the UFC to wait.

During a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett revealed that he has no issues with Ilia Topuria from a personal standpoint. He simply wants to throw some fisticuffs in a fight. He wants to see him come back after dealing with his legal troubles. In case he fails to make it sooner, Pimblett is certain that Dana White will ask Topuria to vacate the undisputed belt. The Scouser plans to take that belt after beating Justin Gaethje.

“All I care about is getting him in that octagon and fighting him. Anything in his personal life, I hope it goes well, but you never know. If he doesn’t come back by June, July, he might have to vacate his belt, and I’ll become undisputed champ without even fighting,” Paddy Pimblett told BJPenn.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Spanish-Georgian Ilia Topuria fights Australian Alexander Volkanovski unseen during UFC featherweight event at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California, 17 February 2024. Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xArmandoxArorizox USA2342 20240218-55012945882_1

It’ll be interesting to see how the lightweight division shapes up in the coming months. More than that, we’ll also have to wait and see how the legal situation pans out for Ilia Topuria. What do you think? Will his outside-the-Octagon issues cause a problem for his title reign? After all, he recently claimed to have less time left in MMA. Let us know in the comments below.