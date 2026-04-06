Ilia Topuria’s UFC White House Update Has Fans Praying for Justin Gaethje’s Safety

Ilia Topuria just dropped the first episode of his “Road to the White House” series on YouTube, and fans are already reacting as if Justin Gaethje is finished. The first video, titled “EL COMIENZO,” provides a thorough look at the Spanish Georgian’s preparation for the historic June 14 card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It combines his personal and professional lives, showing him interacting with fans, diving into technical jiu-jitsu drills, and even taking on a coaching spot to guide teammates through grappling and striking. The tone is calm, but the message is clear: everything is being fine-tuned for one goal: to retain the title at UFC Freedom 250.

ADVERTISEMENT

That glimpse was enough to spark a flood of reactions online, many of which weren’t exactly encouraging for Justin Gaethje. “Please take it easy on Justin,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Goodbye Justin, it was an honor.”

More joined in, as it seemed like ‘The Highlight’ was the subject of pity in the comment section. One fan commented, “Bro uploaded just to remind us he’s sliming Justin next 😭💀,” while another joined the mercy train, “Poor Justin, but it is what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ILIA TOPURIA 17-0-0 of Ali-Cante, Spain defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 35-10-0-1NC of Guaruja, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil by KO in round 1 during UFC 317 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250628_zsp_o117_083 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Others pointed to specific moments from the YouTube video, praising Topuria’s striking—particularly his overhand right and uppercut—as potential fight-ending weapons. One fan wrote, “That right overhand in the chin is a cannonball,” and another added, “That uppercut Topuria has is what will knock Gaethje out for sure!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan joined with the perfect description of what fans were getting to see: “The champ is looking like he’s filling out into his lightweight frame! Gaethje is cooked. Boxing is too sharp.”

The confidence surrounding Ilia Topuria isn’t coming out of nowhere. The undefeated champion has earned his reputation with ruthless finishes, defeating elite fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. That run has cemented his status as not only a champion but also one of the sport’s most feared finishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if his own words are any indication, he expects more of the same. ‘El Matador’ has already pictured the victory, even openly stated it by putting ’18-0′ on his social media bio. For Justin Gaethje, however, this is familiar territory.

He has built a career out of surviving chaos and defying expectations. But as the buildup continues and Topuria’s preparation becomes more visible, the narrative is shifting heavily in one direction. In fact, Joe Rogan believes that with a win over ‘The Highlight,’ Ilia Topuria will have the greatest resume in UFC history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan claims Ilia Topuria has the chance to further his greatness

That growing belief in Ilia Topuria isn’t just among fans; it’s now being echoed by voices inside the sport. And according to Joe Rogan, this bout has the potential to completely redefine Ilia Topuria’s place in MMA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone who has already run through elite names, this next step isn’t just about defending a belt—it’s about elevating a legacy. Rogan’s perspective is simple but has significant implications. If ‘El Matador’ does against Justin Gaethje what he has done to others—another clean, emphatic finish—his resume will surpass everyone else’s in the promotion.

“If Ilia Topuria flatlines Justin Gaethje in his next fight, he’s got the greatest resume of all time,” Rogan said on his JRE Fight Companion. “I mean, it’s the craziest resume, maybe ever.”

Following knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, the pattern is already historic. Adding ‘The Highlight’ to that list, especially on a stage like the White House, would elevate it to a new level entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this even more compelling is the contrast in stakes. For Justin Gaethje, it’s another war, another opportunity to finally get his hands on the title. But for Ilia Topuria, it’s something bigger—validation of everything he’s been building toward.

If he delivers again, as Joe Rogan suggests, this will be more than just a title defense. It might be the moment when ‘El Matador’ goes from being a dominant champion to being regarded as one of the greatest to ever do it.