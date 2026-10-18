Ilia Topuria’s Unlikely PFL MMA Move Stuns Home Crowd in Georgia

Ilia Topuria didn’t need to throw a single punch to bring the house down in Georgia. The former UFC two-division champion made a surprise appearance at an RKENA x PFL event in Tbilisi, and thousands of fans went absolutely wild, chanting his name and welcoming him like royalty.

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But while ‘El Matador’ soaked up the love from the crowd, there’s another storyline brewing in the background, with PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, continuing to take shots at the former champ.

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The Spanish-Georgian’s appearance marks another step in his gradual return to the public eye following the first defeat of his professional career. The former lightweight champion has resumed training in his home country under boxing standout Lasha Guruli and grappling coach Beka Guruli as he prepares for his eventual UFC return.

Although he attended the event as a guest rather than a competitor, his presence at a PFL show has attracted attention given the recent discussion surrounding the promotion’s lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov.

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The appearance comes after Usman Nurmagomedov and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, publicly questioned Ilia Topuria’s standing among lightweight fighters. The Dagestani, who recently extended his undefeated record to 22-0 with a first-round knockout of Archie Colgan in the PFL New York main event, has argued that Topuria hasn’t done enough in the division to be considered its best fighter.

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“Come on, Ilia Topuria, how he can be lightweight No. 1 in the world? He cannot be,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting. “He did only one fight. I have 19 fights in lightweight [division]. I beat former champions. I beat champions. I think my resume is better than his. How many fights does he have? 14? I have 14 finishes in my career.”

Those comments come as Usman Nurmagomedov’s future in the sport becomes a major talking point. Having fought out his PFL deal, the undefeated lightweight is now a highly sought-after free agent, with the UFC potentially offering him a chance to test himself against the world’s top-ranked fighters.

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However, the PFL, backed by Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions, is expected to make a lucrative offer to keep its champion. Paul has called Nurmagomedov the best lightweight in the world, while Abdelaziz believes his client could prove that claim inside the UFC Octagon.

The manager has also backed Nurmagomedov to beat Topuria, predicting that the Dagestani fighter would finish him within four rounds.

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“I told everyone before that Justin Gaethje would beat Ilia Topuria. And I’m telling you today: Usman Nurmagomedov will stop Ilia Topuria within four rounds,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

Whether that matchup ever happens remains uncertain, particularly with Nurmagomedov’s next career move still unresolved. Even Islam Makhachev, his teammate and the current UFC welterweight champion, has questioned whether the UFC will offer enough money to bring the PFL titleholder over.

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Ilia Topuria’s appearance in Georgia doesn’t signal a move away from the UFC, but it has put him back in the spotlight as his future takes shape. With Usman Nurmagomedov eyeing a potential UFC opportunity and his manager continuing to call out the former champion, the possibility of a showdown remains an intriguing storyline in the lightweight division.

Paddy Pimblett wants ‘damaged goods’ Ilia Topuria

It is worth noting that Paddy Pimblett is also eyeing a potential showdown with Ilia Topuria, and he reckons the former champ’s first career loss could have messed with his aura of invincibility.

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The Liverpool native, who also lost to Justin Gaethje earlier this year, believes ‘El Matador’ might never be quite the same after suffering his first defeat. And if they finally meet, Pimblett plans to make him pay for it.

Speaking to All Out Fighting, ‘The Baddy’ acknowledged Ilia Topuria’s skills but insisted that his size and reach would give him a serious advantage.

“I respect him; he’s a very good fighter, but he’s never fought anyone like me,” Pimblett said. “I’m too big and too long for him, and I’ll show him that when I beat him up. A little bit damaged goods. You know, he’s never lost before, so I don’t think he’ll ever be the same when he comes back.

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“I lost my first fight when I was 18, and I had to build myself back up, and then I had to do it again when I was 22, 23. He’s never lost before, and he’s about 27 or something. So, his whole aura was unbeatable and this and that. Now he’s been beat, that’s in his head, and I’ll prove that if I end up fighting him next.”

Paddy Pimblett reckons he knows exactly what ‘El Matador’ could be dealing with after taking the first loss of his career. The Liverpool native has been knocked down a peg himself and had to rebuild his confidence, and now he believes the Spanish-Georgian could be in for a similar struggle.

Of course, whether that defeat actually gets into Topuria’s head is another story, but ‘The Baddy’ is already convinced he can exploit it if they finally throw down.

Pimblett, meanwhile, is waiting for his chance to get back in the cage. He hasn’t fought since making quick work of Benoit Saint-Denis with a submission in July, and there’s no date locked in for his next appearance. If the UFC doesn’t find him an opponent before the year wraps up, fans might have to wait until the second quarter of next year to see him back in action.

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As for Ilia Topuria, he’s got his own comeback to worry about. His trip to the RKENA x PFL event in Georgia was all about showing love to the local MMA scene, but the noise surrounding his future isn’t going away anytime soon.

Usman Nurmagomedov wants a shot at proving he’s the better lightweight, Paddy Pimblett thinks Ilia Topuria’s been knocked off his pedestal, and both are keeping his name in the conversation. ‘El Matador’ hasn’t even stepped back into the Octagon yet, and the callouts are already piling up.