“I’ll Finish His Legacy”- Carlos Prates Questions Islam Makhachev’s Passion Over Avoiding Title Defense in January

Carlos Prates has been very critical of Islam Makhachev since the Dagestani withdrew from his projected title defense in January at UFC 336 in Canada. Now, the Brazilian has intensified the beef even more by questioning Makhachev’s passion for fighting in a heated exchange with the welterweight champ’s manager.

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“If you’re a contender,” Ali wrote on X, targeting Prates. “Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans.”

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Abdelaziz’s post drew an immediate reaction from ‘The Nightmare’, who did not think twice before attacking Makhachev’s passion in a follow-up post, accusing him of avoiding the number one contender in January 2027.

“If he fights for passion, he would fight the number 1 contender in January,” Pratest responded. “I will not add anything on his legacy; I will finish his legacy, brother, and also, he will make me look great. Mark my words.”

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Prates’ skepticism about Makhachev’s passion stems from how their projected championship bout abruptly fizzled out before it could even receive an official announcement for UFC 336.

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According to reports, the UFC targeted Makhachev to defend his title against him at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30, 2027. However, reports of the Russian fighter’s withdrawal from the event began circulating right before the UFC’s marquee event in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC subsequently surprised everyone by revealing Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales for the interim 170-lbs title at UFC 333 on October 24. Makhachev later clarified that the division seemingly lacking a deserving number-one contender influenced his decision not to agree to fight in January.

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This is where Carlos Prates felt Makhachev’s unwillingness to put his title on the line against a fresh and dangerous contender signaled that his passion had faded. Plus, the triggering factor also emerged when Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, labeled the Brazilian irrelevant to the Dagestani’s legacy.

Islam Makhachev not putting his title on the line has rubbed many the wrong way. His activity as champion came under scrutiny for seemingly fighting once a year on average. Even Dana White criticized Makhachev at the UFC 333 post-fight presser, saying he cannot “hold up” a division like that.

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However, neither White nor anyone else had previously questioned Makhachev’s passion for fighting, making Carlos Prates the only one to do so.

That said, the Brazilian not mincing words while verbally torching opponents is nothing new. He exchanged a few shots with Makhachev on social media.

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Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev trade barbs online

Right after the UFC made the interim welterweight title bout the co-headliner of UFC 336, Carlos Prates decided to stir things up with Islam Makhachev. The Brazilian wrote an Instagram post targeting the Dagestani for sitting on the sidelines while he fights Michael Morales for the interim belt and also vowed to retire him.

“Islam Makhachev,” Prates wrote. “I have been working toward my dream of becoming a champion for 17 years, and now you have postponed that. I’m the No. 1. I knocked out two former champions, while Morales has only beaten Sean Brady.

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“You told the UFC you wouldn’t be ready to fight in three months. Brother, you don’t drink, you don’t smoke, you don’t party, and you can’t get ready for a fight in three months? Let me show you how it’s done. On January 30, I’m going to knock out Michael Morales, and then I’ll be back to retire you, you coward!”

These are definitely some strong words coming from Carlos Prates, as he grilled one of the most accomplished champions in the UFC right now. Well, the response from Makhachev was also not subtle.

The welterweight champion reminded Prates that he has beaten Ian Machado Garry, against whom Prates suffered a loss in 2025, and told the Brazilian to shut up.

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“I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon. #maybe,” Makhachev wrote on his X.

The latest exchange between Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev just added to the recent hostility between both UFC fighters. It seems more insults would possibly follow before the UFC travels to Canada next year.