“I’ll Kill All of You”-Joe Rogan Unleashes Wild Threat Against Man-Eating Crocodiles

Joe Rogan is known for his controversial views on wildlife and frequently talks about it on his podcast. However, the podcaster-commentator’s recent take on Australia’s man-eating crocodiles could stir debates once again. According to Rogan, Australia should start killing the species for posing threat to humans.

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In JRE MMA Show #187 with Robert Whittaker, Rogan affirmed that Australia’s wild geography poses a significant danger to people before specifically sharing his views on crocodiles.

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“I do love Australia,” Rogan said. “But I mean the actual geography of Australia is crazy, and it’s filled with things that want to kill you.”

Right after, the 59-year-old named Australian crocodiles as a dangerous species that he believes are being wrongfully protected by the country and need to be controlled by the citizens.

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“Well, you guys have got to start killing those crocodiles,” Rogan added. “Bring back killing crocodiles. Make that fun again. Why are you guys letting the crocodiles live? That’s insane. They are protected, and they are eating people.”

The former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who is from Australia, tried to push back a little, arguing that crocodiles aren’t actively targeting people. However, Rogan insisted they are.

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“They are eating people,” Rogan added.

Imago December 7, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV -DECEMBER 7:Joe Rogan during UFC310 – Pantoja vs Asakura at T-Mobile Arena on December 7, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada /PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20241207_zsa_p175_465 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Perhaps understanding where Rogan’s perspective stemmed from, Whittaker argued that people were stupid to swim in waters where they cannot see the bottom, potentially exposing themselves to crocodile attacks.

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That prompted Rogan to paint a hypothetical scenario in which he would kill the crocodiles if they tried to devour humans.

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“This is how I feel. If I live in a place and I’m a human, anything else that lives in the place that wants to kill me should be dead,” Rogan said. “Dead! F— you! This is my ground! I’m the person. I’m the one with the brain, the opposable thumbs, and I have the guns. F– off.

“If you wanna eat all my kids, I will kill all of you. There’s none of you left. I put a few of you in a zoo, and we can stare at you from behind the glass. F— you forever.”

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Rogan framed his position as a principle of human self-preservation against predators and not a literal threat. However, some studies indicate that Australia has suffered from cases of fatal crocodile attacks.

The most serious concerns Australia has recorded involving crocodile-related deaths are associated with the saltwater crocodile, Crocodylus porosus. It is a very large predator found in the northern coastal areas of the country and could attack people when they are close to its habitat.

According to the Crocodile Control and Conservation Bill introduced by Mr. Shane Knuth MP in February 2025, there have been 50 crocodile attacks against humans in Queensland from 1985 to 2025, and 16 of them ended in fatalities.

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Because of this, the bill introduced several measures to reduce the risk of crocodile attacks by preventing them from entering populated waterways and helping to protect human lives. The bill also indicates that local landowners would have the power to manage and control crocodile-related risks.

However, the conservation bill failed its second reading on December 9, 2025, primarily because of parliamentary scrutiny highlighting that crocodile attacks were comparatively “rare” compared to other fatalities. Perhaps this explains why Rogan believes that Australia might be protecting the crocodiles.

Regardless, a 2024 report by the British Ecological Society further contributes to the discussion surrounding Australia’s crocodile problem. The report shows that the Northern Territory of the country suffered 76 crocodile attacks between 1979 and 2022, and 30% were fatal.

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Plus, the study indicated that crocodile attack frequency gradually increased during the earlier years of the study. But the attacks decreased following the peak in attacks in 2009.

Though the issue is definitely complex, Joe Rogan’s view towards crocodiles isn’t new. He once narrated a scary story of a village threatened by the species.

Joe Rogan speaks out about Nile crocodile terrorizing an African village

Joe Rogan’s horrifying stories about crocodile atrocities didn’t stop there. In a podcast episode with James McCann approximately a year ago, the UFC color commentator shared the story of Canadian wildlife photographer and renowned hunter Jim Shockey, who travelled to Africa to hunt a crocodile that terrorized a whole village.

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“I have a friend,” Rogan said. “His name is Jim Shockey, and he is a professional hunter. He lives in Canada. They sent him to Africa to shoot Crocodiles because they were killing so many people in this one village. He said when he got there, there was this one particular big croc that was killing everybody.

“Everybody was like missing a foot. Everybody had like one arm. For real! It’s crazy like so many people in that town had been bitten by crocodiles.”

Rogan went on to explain the cunning nature of the crocodiles, which had found a loophole in the village’s defense system.

“So, they had developed a system that they had posts in the ground,” Rogan added in the podcast with McCann. “In the water. So, that they knew the crocodiles couldn’t get into that, right? So what the crocodiles did… they go around it and sneak into the water when the people weren’t around.”

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Well, crocodiles aren’t the only species Joe Rogan has strong views on. He previously shared many such stories about other animals, too.

With that instance in mind, it seems Joe Rogan’s stance on crocodiles being a threat to humans won’t change anytime soon.