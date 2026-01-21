“I’m Almost Done”: Justin Gaethje Announces Retirement Decision Ahead of UFC 324 Title Fight vs Paddy Pimblett

On January 24, 2026, Justin Gaethje looks set to make history at the T-Mobile Arena. In front of a packed crowd, ‘The Highlight’ will face Paddy Pimblett, which could make him the first fighter in UFC history to become a two-time interim champion, if he wins. But while the Arizona native focuses on another moment of glory, fans have also started wondering about Gaethje’s retirement. And now, the lightweight star has finally shared a realistic timeline.

At 37, Justin Gaethje understands his limits and the precious family time he missed while chasing legacy. As the former interim lightweight champion looks ahead to a big 2026, he admitted this year is likely his final chance to bring violence inside the Octagon.

Justin Gaethje plans to start a new chapter in his life

“And honestly, nothing has changed for me. I don’t have kids. I have never been married. I have committed to the game since I left high school in 2007. And I do want children. But I don’t want children until I could be what my parents were for me. So, I’m almost done with this ride, and I think definitely by 2027, I will be done, and I’ll be able to move on to the other parts in my life,” Gaethje told former middleweight champ, Robbert Whittaker, in an interview with MainEvent.

Well, ‘The Highlight’ giving his entire youth to master his craft says everything about his dedication. Because of that commitment, Justin Gaethje has carved out a place as one of the most violent scrappers in UFC lightweight history, even becoming the second BMF champion after Jorge Masvidal. Across his nearly decade in the promotion, the Arizona powerhouse has also collected 14 Fight Night bonuses.

So if Gaethje decides to hang up the gloves next year, he will go down as one of the best 155-pounders the division has ever seen. However, with a fight against Paddy Pimblett coming up, some fans believe a loss to the Liverpudlian could push the former interim champion toward an even earlier retirement.

“No, but it’s not the beginning. I’m 37 years old. I’d be a fool to think that we’re just getting started here. The end is near,” the No. 4-ranked lightweight told TNT Sports.

While a win at UFC 324 could set up an undisputed title fight against Ilia Topuria, a loss could put him out of the lightweight title picture. He could then be left with an option to fight for the BMF belt before retirement. But as the retirement talk goes on, one of Gaethje’s former opponents has some advice for ‘The Highlight’ for his UFC 324 showdown.

Eddie Alvarez proposes a gameplan for ‘The Highlight’ against Pimblett

Ahead of the first Paramount+ CBS main event, the odds favor Paddy Pimblett as a favorite to defeat Justin Gaethje. However, that does not mean the Arizona native does not have support by his side. According to Eddie Alvarez, who beat Gaethje at UFC 218, ‘The Highlight’s calf kicks and movement could help him against ‘Baddy’.

“One of the main keys to Justin’s victory is being able to use the calf kick effectively… If Justin is able to keep bombing this leg kick, I think it’s really gonna shut Paddy down and be able to nullify a lot of his attacks. You might start seeing him limp. You might start seeing him switch stances. From there, Justin can use the speed of his hands and use his boxing. I think it’s much better than Paddy’s. I think he’s fast, and I think he’s cleaner on the inside. This calf kick is going to be one of the main things to be able to beat Paddy in this fight,” the ‘Underground King’ stated on his YouTube channel.

And that point makes a lot of sense. If Justin Gaethje can damage Pimblett’s calf early, he can start dictating the fight on the feet. He can pressure forward and land clean punches against ‘The Baddy’, who often leaves his chin open while trading in the pocket. Still, while the former interim champion hunts for a knockout, he will also need to defend the takedown to keep the fight where he wants it.

That said, do you think Justin Gaethje will defeat Paddy Pimblett to become a two-time interim champion? Or a loss will push him closer to an early retirement? Let us know in the comments section below.