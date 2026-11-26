For Max Holloway, getting praised as a fighter is nothing new. The Hawaiian has cemented his legacy as one of the greats in the UFC by formerly holding the promotion’s featherweight and BMF titles. In doing so, ‘Blessed’ earned widespread praise from the fans and the experts alike. But alongside being celebrated as a legendary UFC fighter, Holloway stands out as a nice human being, which moved even recently retired veteran Stephen Thompson to make an emotional admission.

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‘Wonderboy,’ for a long time, held the title of the nicest UFC fighter ever. However, after Thompson retired, that title may belong to someone else. In an interview with FullMount MMA, the host asked the former title challenger this question, and he didn’t think much about naming Holloway, disclosing that he would cry after ‘Blessed’s retirement.

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“Oh man, there are so many nice people in the UFC right now,” Thompson said. “I wanna have to do some niceness breakdowns to be honest with you, and try to figure that one out. I think if it’s anybody… this is another veteran, another guy… I’m going to cry… when they retire, and that’s going to be Max Holloway.

“Max Holloway, I’m going to cry when this guy retires. He has won the hearts of so many people. He’s a bad dude, but he is also just the nicest guy. He is a family guy. He is such a cool guy, a likeable guy, and I’ve always been a big fan of Max Holloway.”

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It’s very much understandable that Thompson chose Holloway as his successor for the nicest guy in the UFC and admitted he would cry whenever the Hawaiian retires.

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‘Blessed’ is one of the superstars who has never shied away from going back and forth with his opponent. Holloway showed this when he responded to Conor McGregor‘s trash talk during the UFC 329 pre-fight press conference. Even so, he’s one of those fighters who has never crossed personal boundaries with his opponents and always competes with respect.

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Thompson himself stated in 2024 that Holloway deserved the Nicest Mother F— (NMF) title after the former champ knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 with just one second left on the clock. However, this is the first time ‘Wonderboy’ has admitted that he won’t be able to hold back his emotions whenever Holloway decides to hang up his gloves inside the Octagon.

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Alongside Thompson, other superstars such as ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje share a cordial relationship with Holloway even after they waged war with him inside the Octagon.

‘Wonderboy’ firmly believes that such a character would be sorely missed after Holloway eventually hangs up the gloves, a moment he is not rushing toward. Amid this discussion, one question looms: how close is Holloway to retirement?

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Max Holloway dispels speculation about his imminent retirement

When it comes to ending his UFC career, Max Holloway doesn’t say much. However, the former 145 lbs and BMF champ once admitted that fans tried to pressure him after his three losses to Alexander Volkanovski. But instead of considering retirement, Holloway revealed those doubts just made him more stubborn to prove them wrong.

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“Self-belief is one hell of a d—g, man,” Holloway told MMA Junkie in July. “There was a bunch of people telling me after that fight that I’m not going to be able to do this, I’m not going to be able to do that, maybe you need to call it quits; a lot of people were telling me I was done in the sport.

“After every single Volk fight, people told me I was done. But I love proving people wrong; the more you tell me I can’t do it, the more I’m going to yell louder, ‘Just watch me,’ have self-belief and do the work. Some guys have self-belief, but they’re not going out there and f—g putting in the work.”

That’s been the motto of Max Holloway that has kept him thriving in the sport. Also, the Hawaiian is 34 years of age, and outside his first-ever knockout loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 and a unanimous decision defeat against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, Holloway has not looked completely out of touch.

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In fact, he might next face contenders like Salahdine Parnasse and Quillan Salkilld, and maybe another win over a top 3 fighter at 155 lbs could firmly place him in title contention.

But after he gets close to his 40s, he might consider hanging up the gloves, which would be emotional for every Holloway fan, not just Thompson. Until then, the Blessed Express keeps rolling strong.