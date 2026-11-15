“I’m Not Supposed to Be Here”: Kayla Harrison Recalls Disturbing Childhood Trauma After UFC 334 Win

Kayla Harrison perhaps made her case to become the GOAT of women’s MMA after she defeated former two-division champion Amanda Nunes via fourth-round submission in the UFC 334 co-main event. But instead of simply celebrating her glorious moment, Harrison used her time on the mic to convey something important and deeply personal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Harrison made her first successful defense of the UFC 135 lbs belt, Joe Rogan asked about her feelings on beating Nunes at Madison Square Garden. On the biggest stage, Harrison made an emotional admission about the trauma of being s—ly abused in her childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels surreal,” Harrison said. “I think sometimes I can’t believe my life, Joe. I was s—ly abused at a young age, and statistically I’m not supposed to be here. So, to go from that—if you had told me at six years old that this would be my life. If you told me at 16 years old that this would be my life. I wouldn’t have believed you.

“And I’m just really grateful; I’m humble, and it’s an honor and a privilege to stand before you, New York City. I love you. Thank you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison’s words showed that she feels extremely grateful for the position she currently holds in her life. She acknowledged that not many people are fortunate enough, as she was, to survive such a disturbing childhood trauma and rise to become one of the greatest combat athletes of all time.

Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: KETLEN VIEIRA and KAYLA HARRISON fight in a 3-round WomenÃ s Bantamweight bout at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City USA – ZUMAs346 20241005_zsp_s346_127 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

According to an LA Times article, Kayla Harrison first spoke publicly about the experience around 2011, before she won her first judo gold medal. She disclosed being molested by her former judo coach when she was very young. After learning of the incident, Harrison’s mother reported it to the police, and the man received a 10-year sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, Harrison’s traumatic childhood remained a haunting part of her past that she has not been able to fully shake off. Even so, the 36-year-old ultimately turned her life around and carved the path to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla Harrison won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first American, man or woman, to achieve that glory. After that, the Ohio native doubled down on her Olympic legacy by winning another gold in 2016. Later, she transitioned to MMA and won a belt in the PFL.

Harrison’s relentless dedication helped her find her way into the UFC, and there too she established herself as one of the greats. She won the bantamweight belt by defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 316 in June 2025. After that, she beat Nunes at UFC 334.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her, the win against Amanda Nunes marked a major milestone in her life. ‘The Lioness’ is considered the consensus greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, and Harrison got a win over her, that too at MSG.

So, Harrison took the moment to share how she couldn’t have imagined the fairytale her career turned into if someone had asked her years back, when she was struggling with her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair, Harrison deserves all the praise for her amazing performance against Amanda Nunes, because pulling that off wasn’t easy.

Kayla Harrison spoiled Amanda Nunes’ comeback at UFC 334

Amanda Nunes broke her three-year hiatus from MMA to face Kayla Harrison for the bantamweight belt. The fight was initially set for UFC 324 in January, at the UFC’s first show under Paramount+. However, Harrison had to undergo neck surgery, and the promotion subsequently canceled the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the moment arrived when the UFC announced that two of the most decorated women in MMA would collide on the biggest stage of all, Madison Square Garden. Hopes skyrocketed for a blockbuster matchup. And when the moment finally arrived yesterday, both women delivered a really good scrap.

Harrison, as the active champion, entered the Octagon with both momentum and the odds in her favor. But the first round proved things wouldn’t be easy against ‘The Lioness.’ From the opening bell, Nunes started finding her mark, landing some early shots. Harrison went for a takedown, but it was swiftly fended off.

From the second round onward, however, Harrison spotted a tactical mistake in Nunes’ game and exploited it mercilessly. Nunes dropped her game plan and started wrestling with the two-time gold medalist judoka. As a result, Harrison got a chance to control her on the ground and land some big shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also had Nunes in a tight choke for a moment but couldn’t finish it. However, the former two-division champion made a grave mistake, throwing a kick and then turning around with her back exposed to regain balance. Harrison quickly seized the opportunity and secured the tap for a 4th-round submission victory.

With that, Kayla Harrison has cemented her position among the greats, and only time will tell what the future holds for her.