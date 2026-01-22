“I’m PG-13 Compared to [Donald Trump]”: Derrick Lewis Stands Firm on Wild Post-Fight Speech at UFC White House

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Derrick Lewis is not a fan of “safe.” He never was. The man has turned knockouts into comedy specials, and despite never pretending to be polished, he has become one of the UFC’s biggest fan favorites. When Lewis wins, it’s not just about the finish; it’s about the chaos that ensues when the referee pulls him off someone.

That’s why the idea of ‘The Black Beast’ on the UFC White House card feels both perfect and terrifying. Before the punch is thrown, the sport is already imagining what will happen on the South Lawn once Derrick Lewis gets handed a mic. So, at UFC 324 media day, the 40-year-old was asked the obvious question: Is the White House even prepared for him?

Derrick Lewis claims Donald Trump already set the bar for chaos

Derrick Lewis didn’t hesitate while trying to answer that question, as he brought Donald Trump into the fray. “I believe so, s—. You see all the crazy s— Trump do,? S— they be ready for me. I’m PG-13 compared to him,” he said at UFC 324 media day, grinning as the thought alone entertained him. ‘The Black Beast’ wasn’t just joking for shock value, either.

He made it clear that he has been riding with Donald Trump for a long time, so he surely knows him better than most. Lewis continued, “You know, I’ve been riding with him since 2016. So, it’s pretty cool that he’s a fan of me.” If you’ve been following the 40-year-old for years, none of this comes as a surprise.

He’s the same guy who gave the UFC one of its most iconic post-fight interview moments after his comeback KO win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. When Joe Rogan asked why he took off his shorts, Lewis responded with his characteristic poetry: “My b—- was hot!”

That interview became more than just a meme. It became an integral part of Derrick Lewis’ identity, illustrating his ability to transform even the most brutal battles into entertainment that is human, chaotic, and unforgettable.

Now, ‘The Black Beast’ enters UFC 324 on a two-fight winning streak, coming off a spectacular first-round knockout of Tallison Teixeira, and faces another dangerous heavyweight in Waldo Cortes-Acosta. If he wins again, the White House dream becomes less of a joke and more of a realistic possibility.

And if that happens, the UFC will bring more than just violence to Washington. They will bring Derrick Lewis with a microphone, which might be even more dangerous. And to make sure he reaches that spot, ‘The Black Beast’ is going all out in training.

Lewis achieves the ‘best shape of his life’ for UFC 324

That White House dream will only come true if Derrick Lewis handles business first—and he’s acting like a man who knows this. Because when ‘The Black Beast’ talks about getting another big moment, he doesn’t sound like someone looking for one more check. He sounds like someone who sees the finish line and is afraid of letting it slip.

So, this camp hasn’t been about vibes. It’s been about squeezing everything out of his body while it’s still functioning. Lewis even admitted that he feels different right now. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I’m in the best shape of my life right now,” he said on The Beast and the Cowboy podcast, saying that mentally and physically everything is lining up for the 40-year-old.

That’s a serious comment from a man who’s always been open about his pacing and cardio issues. His crew also backs his claim. Head coach Bob Perez has commented on how sharp Derrick Lewis looked in training, suggesting that his recovery and output have surprised even them. That matters because ‘The Black Beast’ has followed the same pattern for years: shredded a few weeks before the bout, then heavier on fight night.

This time, he’s insisting on the opposite: that the work is paying off, that his body feels good, and that he’s going into UFC 324 like a man trying to force the universe into giving him another insane chapter that surely will end up as a highlight moment for all fight fans.