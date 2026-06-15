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“Incompetent” UFC Production Team Under Fire After Ciryl Gane, Justin Gaethje Mishap at White House

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 15, 2026 | 12:39 AM EDT

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“Incompetent” UFC Production Team Under Fire After Ciryl Gane, Justin Gaethje Mishap at White House

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 15, 2026 | 12:39 AM EDT

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As it turns out, even the biggest event in the UFC’s history isn’t safe from mistakes by the promotion’s production team. This became the subject of scrutiny after Ciryl Gane entered the cage for his highly anticipated co-main event fight against Alex Pereira at the UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. 

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As Gane and Pereira were being introduced, UFC mistakenly showed Ciryl Gane as Justin Gaethje on their on-screen prompt. Despite the mistake, though, the fight proceeded as planned.

Gane seized control of the opening round with crisp jabs, punishing leg kicks, and effective body attacks, repeatedly beating Pereira to the punch while mixing in takedown threats. Although Pereira found some success late with a pair of right hands, the frame belonged comfortably to Gane. 

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In the second, the fight turned dramatically when Gane dropped Pereira with a massive punch and swarmed with relentless ground-and-pound, elbows, and hooks. Pereira briefly survived, but Gane kept the pressure on until a crushing hook combination secured the stoppage at 01:27 of round 2.

But as the fight was happening, social media was buzzing with criticism of the UFC. 

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One user wrote, “How Justin Gaethje has changed!”

Another wrote, “Why are these retards projecting ciryl gane as justin gaethje?”

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A third user commented, “The incompetents who put Gaethje’s presentation on Cyril Gane.”

Someone else posted, “That’s how you beat Ilia, haha.”

The next user wrote, “Geathje according to Netflix.”

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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