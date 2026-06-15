“Incompetent” UFC Production Team Under Fire After Ciryl Gane, Justin Gaethje Mishap at White House

As it turns out, even the biggest event in the UFC’s history isn’t safe from mistakes by the promotion’s production team. This became the subject of scrutiny after Ciryl Gane entered the cage for his highly anticipated co-main event fight against Alex Pereira at the UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn.

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As Gane and Pereira were being introduced, UFC mistakenly showed Ciryl Gane as Justin Gaethje on their on-screen prompt. Despite the mistake, though, the fight proceeded as planned.

Gane seized control of the opening round with crisp jabs, punishing leg kicks, and effective body attacks, repeatedly beating Pereira to the punch while mixing in takedown threats. Although Pereira found some success late with a pair of right hands, the frame belonged comfortably to Gane.

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In the second, the fight turned dramatically when Gane dropped Pereira with a massive punch and swarmed with relentless ground-and-pound, elbows, and hooks. Pereira briefly survived, but Gane kept the pressure on until a crushing hook combination secured the stoppage at 01:27 of round 2.

But as the fight was happening, social media was buzzing with criticism of the UFC.

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One user wrote, “How Justin Gaethje has changed!”

Another wrote, “Why are these retards projecting ciryl gane as justin gaethje?”

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A third user commented, “The incompetents who put Gaethje’s presentation on Cyril Gane.”

Someone else posted, “That’s how you beat Ilia, haha.”

The next user wrote, “Geathje according to Netflix.”